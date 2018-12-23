Richard Sherman, Anthony Miller, Josh Bellamy Ejected After Bears, 49ers Fight

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

Multiple players were ejected during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game between the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers.

Mitchell Trubisky scrambled for what appeared to be a first down and drew an unsportsmanlike penalty on Marcell Harris. The late hit spearheaded a scuffle between the two teams on the Bears' sideline, which led to the ejections of 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman and Chicago wide receivers Anthony Miller and Joshua Bellamy, per Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network.

The first down was also wiped out, as those penalties, as well as a holding on the Bears, resulted in the play being nullified.

Sherman talked with reporters after the game about his involvement in the fight, "I'm a grown man; you don't grab, pull on me---I don't put my hands on you, you don't put your hands on me," Sherman said. "You put your hands on me, you're gonna feel me."

It was clear a number of Chicago players were upset with the late hit on their quarterback, which occurred right in front the team's sideline. Sherman didn't hesitate to mix it up, shoving plenty of opponents despite being heavily outnumbered given the position on the field.

The Bears had a chance to ice the eventual 14-9 victory away during the drive that featured the ejections, but an Allen Robinson II fumble gave Nick Mullens and the 49ers offense a final opportunity against the vaunted Chicago defense.

They couldn't take advantage, though, as Mullens threw an incompletion on fourth down and saved the Bears from needing a last-minute drive without two of their wide receivers.

The game was far more important for Chicago, who moved to 11-4 with the win and is attempting to catch the Los Angeles Rams for a first-round bye after already clinching the NFC North with a Week 15 win over the Green Bay Packers.