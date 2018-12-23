Zach Ertz Breaks Jason Witten's Single-Season Record for Most Catches by a TE

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz caught his 111th pass of the season Sunday, setting a new record for the most catches for a tight end in any single season in NFL history:

Jason Witten previously held the record when he had 110 receptions in 2012 for the Dallas Cowboys.

Ertz came into the game with 101 catches but exploded against the Houston Texans, catching 10 passes by the third quarter.

One of those catches was a touchdown, his seventh of the season:

Ertz had been one of the most consistent tight ends in the NFL over the past few seasons, finishing with at least 70 catches for 800 yards in each of the last three years.

However, he has elevated his game this season and entered the week with a career-high 1,038 receiving yards. He also ranked third among all players in catches, trailing only Michael Thomas and Adam Thielen.

This production was especially useful with Alshon Jeffery missing time because of injury and the rest of the receiving corps lacking consistency. The tight end also remained steady whether Carson Wentz or Nick Foles was under center for the Eagles.

While Philadelphia hasn't been as dominant in 2018 as it was in 2017, Ertz has been even better while becoming one of the top offensive playmakers in the NFL.