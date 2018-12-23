NFL Rumors: Raiders Could Play 2019-20 Home Games in London

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

As the Oakland Raiders continue to search for a home in 2019, one potential option is having London host the Silver and Black.

Per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, other NFL teams have brought up the possibility of using London as the Raiders' home site next season.

The Raiders currently don't have a lease to play anywhere next season. The City of Oakland filed an antitrust lawsuit against the NFL and all 32 teams on Dec. 11 in an attempt to recover damages lost from the Raiders' upcoming move to Las Vegas.

"The Raiders' illegal move lines the pockets of NFL owners and sticks Oakland, its residents, taxpayers and dedicated fans with the bill," Oakland City Attorney Barbara J. Parker said. "The purpose of this lawsuit is to hold the defendants accountable and help to compensate Oakland for the damages the defendants' unlawful actions have caused and will cause to the people of Oakland."

When ESPN.com's Paul Gutierrez asked Raiders owner Mark Davis if the lawsuit would prompt the team to leave Oakland after this season, Davis replied, "I have no comment on that at this time."

The Raiders have explored multiple options for 2019. One potential solution includes playing at AT&T Park, home of the San Francisco Giants, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Raj Mathai.

The earliest the Raiders will move to Las Vegas is 2020, which is when their new stadium is expected to be completed.