Charlie Weis Reportedly Wants to Make Comeback as NFL Offensive Coordinator

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Former Notre Dame head coach Charlie Weis is hoping to make a return to the NFL as an offensive coordinator.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Weis "would be interested" if the right situation were to become available.

Schefter noted Weis is expected to generate interest from NFL teams after the regular season ends.

Weis hasn't worked in the NFL since he served as the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive coordinator in 2010. He returned the college ranks the following year, taking the same position at the University of Florida.

Kansas hired Weis as its head coach in December 2011. He spent parts of three seasons with the Jayhawks before he was fired in September 2014.

Prior to joining the Chiefs, Weis spent five years at Notre Dame from 2005-09. The 62-year-old had a 35-27 record with the Fighting Irish, but he won only 16 games in his final three years with the program after a 19-6 mark in his first two seasons.

Weis' greatest success came during his five-year stint as offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots from 2000-04. His collaboration with head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady helped the team win three Super Bowls in a four-year span.