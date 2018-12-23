College Football Championship 2019: Analyzing Schedule and Playoff Matchups

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Many college football observers think there should be eight teams in the College Football Playoff, and there are others who think the postseason should include as many as 16 teams.

The number of teams involved in the chase to become college football's champion could change in the future, but since the College Football Playoff came into existence during the 2014 season, four teams have been involved in the pursuit of the sport's championship each season, and that is once again the case this year.

This year's semifinal round will take place Saturday, when second-ranked Clemson will play No. 3 Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl and fourth-ranked Oklahoma will challenge No. 1 Alabama in the Orange Bowl.

Clemson and Alabama are heavy favorites to win their semifinal matchups and meet in the title game, but Notre Dame and Oklahoma have both enjoyed success this season and will fight to upset the Tigers and Crimson Tide, respectively.

The two winners will meet January 7 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

College Football Playoff Semifinals

Saturday, December 29

Cotton Bowl: No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Clemson (-13) (4 p.m., ESPN), Notre Dame 28, Clemson 27

Orange Bowl: No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 Alabama (-14) (8 p.m., ESPN), Alabama 45, Oklahoma 28

Odds via OddsShark. All times ET.

Cotton Bowl

Notre Dame vs. Clemson

Clemson (13-0) has joined Alabama as one of the two elite programs in college football, and the Tigers have the weapons to play a strong game against Notre Dame (12-0) in the first of college football's two semifinal games.

The combination of quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne gives Dabo Swinney's team the ability to light up the scoreboard.

Lawrence has given the offense a sense of confidence because he has been such an effective passer. He has completed 212 of 326 passes for 2,606 yards with 24 scoring passes and four interceptions this year.

Etienne is one of the best at his position in college football with 1,463 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. Once Etienne gets a head of steam and starts making positive plays, he has been nearly impossible to stop, as his 8.3 yards-per-carry mark indicates.

Lawrence has a couple of dangerous receivers in Tee Higgins and Amari Rodgers. Higgins has caught 52 passes for 802 yards, and Rodgers has 47 receptions for 519 yards. The two receivers have combined for 14 TD catches.

The Clemson defense has perhaps the most critical assignment in the game. It seems clear that the Tigers offense should be able to move the ball on a steady basis. However, if the defense can come close to shutting down Notre Dame, it will give Clemson a major edge.

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins can dominate in the middle by stopping the run and putting pressure on the quarterback from the middle of the defensive line. Additionally, linebacker Tre Lamar can go sideline-to-sideline to make stops, and he has 74 stops and 5.5 tackles for loss.

The Fighting Irish are led by quarterback Ian Book, who has developed into an accurate passer and a strong leader for head coach Brian Kelly. Book has completed 197 of 280 passes for 2,468 yards and has thrown 19 TD passes and six interceptions this year.

Running back Dexter Williams has a huge responsibility in this game, and he must give the Irish a solid running attack. If he can do that, it will make it much easier on Book. However, if the Clemson defense shuts down the run, that unit can get after Book with abandon.

Williams has rushed for 941 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 6.6 yards per carry.

Miles Boykin and Chase Claypool are both solid receivers for Notre Dame. Boykin has 54 receptions for 803 yards and eight touchdowns, while Claypool has 48 catches for 631 yards and four touchdowns.

Clemson's defense has received more recognition to this point, but Notre Dame's defense has also been outstanding. Linebacker Te'Von Coney has 107 stops and 9.0 tackles for loss, and he is joined by safety Jalen Elliott, who has 63 tackles and four interceptions.

Pass-rushers Jerry Tillery and Julian Okwara will also play a key role. Tillery has 8.0 sacks, while Okwara has added 7.0 stops.

Prediction

Notre Dame has the weapons to come through in this game despite its underdog status. The key is to maintain poise and stay close in the first half before asserting itself later on.

Look for Book to stay calm and for the Notre Dame defense to stand up to Clemson's powerful attack. The Irish will find a way and come through in the final minutes to register the upset and advance to college football's title game.

Oklahoma vs. Alabama

Alabama (13-0) has been the No. 1 team in the nation since the start of the season, and the Crimson Tide have not provided a reason to doubt their excellence.

Prior to the SEC title game against Georgia, they dominated nearly all of their opponents. Their closest win had been by 22 points, and most were by much larger margins.

But the conference title game was not easy, and the Crimson Tide showed championship mettle. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the best player on the nation's best team, was replaced in the fourth quarter by backup Jalen Hurts as a result of an ankle injury.

Hurts led Alabama to a come-from-behind victory.

Even if the Crimson Tide had lost that game, it seems likely they would have been invited to participate in the College Football Playoff.

Tagovailoa is hoping to be completely recovered prior to meeting the Sooners. He is a dangerous player, having completed 199 of 294 passes for 3,353 yards with 37 touchdowns and four interceptions. His numbers are superb, and they are underscored by his arm strength, accuracy and poise when facing pressure in the pocket.

Running backs Damien Harris, Najee Harris and Josh Jacobs have been a formidable trio. Damien Harris has 771 rushing yards, Najee Harris has 679 and Jacobs has powered his way to 495 yards. The three have combined for 22 rushing touchdowns.

Tagoviailoa has four fine receivers in Jerry Jeudy, Jaylen Waddle, Henry Ruggs III and Irv Smith Jr. They have combined for 2,217 receiving yards and 36 TDs.

The Oklahoma Sooners (12-1) have a powerful offense, and they are capable of lighting up the scoreboard in nearly every game. Whether they can avoid intimidation and function smoothly against Alabama is quite another story.

Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Kyler Murray has completed 241 of 340 passes for 4,053 yards with 40 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and he is also a dangerous weapon on the ground. He has picked up 892 rushing yards while scoring 11 touchdowns and averaging 7.3 yards per carry.

Running backs Kennedy Brooks and Trey Sermon have gained 1,949 yards and 24 TDs, but it will be difficult for the ground game to gain traction against Alabama.

Wideout Marquise Brown has caught 75 passes for 1,318 yards and 10 scores, and he is Murray's best receiver.

Prediction

The big difference here is on the defensive side of the ball. Alabama allows 295.4 yards per game and ranks 10th nationally, while Oklahoma allows 448.1 yards per game and ranks 108th.

Additionally, Alabama has the third-ranked red-zone defense, while Oklahoma ranks 126th in that category. Only three teams are worse than the Sooners in that regard.

Oklahoma's defensive vulnerability is the big reason that Alabama will roll into the CFP National Championship.