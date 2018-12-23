College Football Bowl Picks 2018: Predictions on Most Overlooked Games Remaining

Associated Press

It's easy to get lost in college football during bowl season.

Forty games are on the schedule, which started with a victory by North Carolina A&T over Alcorn State in the Celebration Bowl and will conclude with the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 7 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Obviously, fans are going to be watching the College Football Playoff games, as well as the four other New Year's Six games. But what about the rest of the games that are scheduled to be played December 26 or later?

Quick Lane Bowl

December 26

Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech

5:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Ford Field, Detroit

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-6) had an uneven season, but they won two of their last three games to qualify for this bowl game.

They are going to have their hands full with an emotional Georgia Tech team (7-5) that will be saying goodbye to head coach Paul Johnson, who is retiring after this game.

Georgia Tech features Johnson's option offense, and that unit has been consistent throughout the coach's run with the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech is a 5.5-point favorite.

Minnesota features freshman running back Mohamed Ibrahim, who has shown the ability to break long runs this season. He comes into this game with 936 rushing yards and has an excellent chance to break the 1,000-yard mark.

Prediction: Georgia Tech 30, Minnesota 27

Pinstripe Bowl

December 27

Miami vs. Wisconsin

5:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Yankee Stadium, New York

The easy conclusion is that both teams will come into this game with little to play for because both suffered through disappointing seasons from which much more was expected. However, these are two big-time programs that are not going to mail it in while playing in Yankee Stadium.

Miami (7-5) had high hopes, but the Hurricanes endured a four-game losing streak in the middle of the season. Quarterback N'Kosi Perry represents the best chance for success in this game and for the future. He has thrown for 1,089 yards with a 13-5 TD-interception ratio, and his favorite target is Jeff Thomas, who has caught 35 passes for 563 yards and three touchdowns.

Wisconsin has been one of the most consistent teams in college football through the years, and the Badgers are often in the hunt for the Big Ten title. However, the Badgers (7-5) struggled this season and never found their rhythm. Jonathan Taylor has rushed for 1,989 yards while averaging 7.1 yards per carry and scoring 15 rushing touchdowns.

Miami is a three-point favorite, but the Hurricanes will have a difficult time slowing down Taylor's explosive ground game.

Prediction: Wisconsin 33, Miami 22

Music City Bowl

December 28

Purdue vs. Auburn

1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

The Boilermakers (6-6) are a team on the rise, as they handed the only regular-season defeat to Big Ten champion Ohio State and displayed an explosive quality at several points during the season. Head coach Jeff Brohm appears to be establishing a solid program, and he has a game-breaking player in speedy wideout Rondale Moore, who has 103 receptions for 1,164 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Auburn (7-5) is a four-point favorite in this game, and the Tigers are likely to carry a chip on their shoulder as they take the SEC banner in a game against a Big Ten opponent. Quarterback Jarrett Stidham has thrown for 2,421 yards with a 13-5 TD-interception ratio. Running back JaTarvious Whitlow comes into this game with 777 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Prediction: Auburn 30, Purdue 22

Camping World Bowl

December 28

West Virginia vs. Syracuse

5:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

This has a chance to be one of the highest-scoring games of the bowl season, as both teams feature explosive offensive attacks.

Will Grier was a legitimate Heisman contender for the West Virginia Mountaineers (8-3), and he had his team in contention for the Big 12 title. However, a loss to Oklahoma in the final regular-season game kept West Virginia from playing Texas in the title game. Grier has completed 266 of 397 passes for 3,864 yards with 37 touchdowns and eight interceptions this year.

Syracuse (9-3) depends on quarterback Eric Dungey to trigger their offense. Dungey has thrown for 2,565 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He is a brilliant runner who has 732 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. Syracuse is a one-point favorite in this game.

Prediction: Syracuse 42, West Virginia 38

Holiday Bowl

December 31

Northwestern vs. Utah

7 p.m. ET, FS1

SDCCU Stadium, San Diego

The Holiday Bowl is often one of the most exciting and high-scoring games during the bowl season, but that is likely to change with the Wildcats and the Utes doing battle. Both teams have strong defenses that are capable of playing shut-down football.

Northwestern (8-5) made it all the way to the Big Ten title game, but Pat Fitzgerald's team could not stay with high-powered Ohio State. The Wildcats will attempt to get back to winning football by asking quarterback Clayton Thorson to keep his cool and make plays with consistently. Thorson has completed 60.6 percent of his passes while while throwing for 2,942 yards, and his 15-14 TD-interception ratio is troubling.

Utah (9-4) has suffered a series of injuries at the skill positions that will make it difficult to move the ball consistently on offense. The Utes will depend on linebacker Chase Hansen, who lives in the opponent's backfield. He has 22 tackles for loss heading into the bowl game, and his ability to come up with big stops is one of the primary reasons Utah is favored by seven points.

Prediction: Northwestern 23, Utah 13

Citrus Bowl

January 1

Kentucky vs. Penn State

1 p.m. ET, ABC

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

The Nittany Lions (9-3) had hopes of winning the Big Ten title and contending for a spot in the College Football Playoff, but they made mistakes at key moments and had to settle for being a good but not great team. Quarterback Trace McSorley will be hoping to lead Penn State to a third consecutive 10-win season. He has thrown 16 TD passes and just six interceptions, but his 53.3 completion percentage is ordinary.

The Wildcats (9-3) have a chance to put together a 10-win season of their own, but Kentucky is a 6.5-point underdog. Running back Benny Snell has been quite productive with 1,305 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

Prediction: Kentucky 24, Penn State 23

All point-spread information provided by OddsShark.