Mayweather vs. Nasukawa Purse: Known Prize-Money Payout Distribution

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 31, 2018

Floyd Mayweather Jr., attends a news conference after a super welterweight boxing match against Conor McGregor, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

After Floyd Mayweather Jr. defeated Tenshin Nasukawa at Rizin 14, the boxing superstar also stands to walk away with a lot more money in his bank account. 

The exhibition turned into a one-sided showcase for Mayweather, who knocked down Nasukawa three times in less than two minutes before kickboxer's corner threw in the towel. 

Per a Dec. 30 Instagram post, Mayweather declared, as only he can, that he will be paid $9 million for the event. 

"What if I told you I was making $9,000,000 for nine minutes of sparring in Tokyo, Japan. Would you do the same if you were me? I like to call it a nine-minute walk thru [sic]," he wrote.

When the fight was initially announced in November, it seemed to catch the world off guard. Mayweather is a professional boxer who was going to be competing on a mixed martial arts card. He was also teasing a second bout against Manny Pacquiao before the offer to fight Nasukawa came up. 

"I'm coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao this year another nine-figure pay day on the way," Mayweather said in a September Instagram video. 

Instead, Mayweather returned to make his first appearance in a ring since defeating Conor McGregor in August 2017 against an up-and-coming kickboxer with no professional boxing experience. 

Mayweather did his best to make a mockery of the entire thing by showing up to the Saitama Super Arena late:

The official rules were announced on Dec. 6, confirming Mayweather would challenge the 20-year-old Nasukawa in a three-round boxing bout with three-minute rounds. The fight won't be counted on the professional record for either fighter, nor would there be judges to score the match. 

"I'm gonna say this once again: everything is always on my terms. I'm the A-side, always," Mayweather told reporters about fighting Nasukawa. "I'm not going to fight in an MMA ring. If I do fight in an MMA ring boxing only."

The glorified exhibition succeeded in doing exactly what it was designed to do: Help Mayweather make a lot of money, build his brand in Japan and generate publicity for Rizin heading into 2019. 

