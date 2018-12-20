Nick Saban Named 2018 Walter Camp Coach of the Year

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 20, 2018

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 01: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 35-28 in the 2018 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama head coach Nick Saban continues to reap the rewards from another undefeated regular season in 2018. 

Per Brett McMurphy of Stadium, Saban has been named the 2018 Walter Camp Coach of the Year after leading the Crimson Tide to a 13-0 record and an SEC championship.  

Likely because of Alabama's sustained success throughout Saban's 12-year tenure, this is the first Coach of the Year honor for him since winning the George Munger Award in 2016. 

Saban previously won the Walter Camp award in his second year at Alabama in 2008. That team went 12-2 and lost to Utah in the Sugar Bowl. 

The Crimson Tide have been the most dominant team in college football throughout the 2018 season. They started the season ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 and 12 of their 13 wins have come by at least 22 points. 

Because the standard of performance at Alabama under Saban is so high, it can be easy to overlook how consistent he has been over the past 12 years. However, the FBS head coaches and sports information directors who vote on the Walter Camp award were paying close attention to his work in 2018. 

Related

    Results from Day 2 of Early National Signing Day

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Results from Day 2 of Early National Signing Day

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Saban Reveals How Alabama Adjusted After Experiencing First Early Signing Period

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Saban Reveals How Alabama Adjusted After Experiencing First Early Signing Period

    Marcus Rodrigue
    via Saturday Down South

    Sanders Will Be Different Kind of Alabama Star

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Sanders Will Be Different Kind of Alabama Star

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest What-Ifs of the 2018 CFB Season

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Biggest What-Ifs of the 2018 CFB Season

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report