Houston Rockets Set NBA Record with 26 3-Pointers in a Game

Houston Rockets Set NBA Record with 26 3-Pointers in a GameDecember 20, 2018
The Houston Rockets set an NBA record Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards when Michael Carter-Williams connected from deep with 30.3 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
That was Houston's 26th three-pointer, the new single-game mark for made threes.
NBA @NBA
Gary Clark hits #25 and Michael Carter-Williams knocks down the 26th @HoustonRockets three-pointer to set a NEW #NBA RECORD for team 3's made in a game! https://t.co/pibwgN4r7f
The Cleveland Cavaliers were the previous record holders. They hit 25 threes in a victory over the Atlanta Hawks in March 2017.
Many noted how being on the receiving end of history was par for the course amid a disappointing 2018-19 season for the Wizards.
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
The Rockets have 24 threes. The Wizards continue to exist as medicine for whoever they play.
Mike Wise @MikeWiseguy
To quote my friend @stephenasmith, "THE DAMN WASHINGTON WIZARDS..." just gave up more 3-pointers (26) in 48 minutes than any other team in the history of the NBA. They guarded against the Rockets worse than Eurasia guarded against the Mongols in, like, 1206. Welcome to 12-20, DC.
David Malitz @malitzd
“Rockets set NBA record for 3-pointers in 18-point win against Wizards” does not even merit a “wow” just a simple “yep that sounds right”
Washington is now 12-20, three games back of the eighth-seeded Orlando Magic. In trading Austin Rivers and Kelly Oubre Jr. for Trevor Ariza, general manager Ernie Grunfeld used one of the few gambits he has left.
One day after a loss to the woeful Atlanta Hawks, allowing the Rockets to shoot the lights out is the kind of response that will make fans once again reach for the panic button.
Houston, meanwhile, appears to be getting things back on track. After falling to 11-14 earlier in the month, the Rockets have reeled off five straight wins.
Wednesday's victory, in particular, will be encouraging. Last season, the Rockets averaged a league-high 15.3 made three-pointers while knocking down 36.2 percent of their long-range attempts. Through their first 29 games in 2018-19, their three-point average had fallen slightly to 14.0, and they were shooting just 33.9 percent.
One excellent offensive night doesn't mean coach Mike D'Antoni has solved all of the team's problems, but it provides further evidence Houston has moved on from its poor start.
