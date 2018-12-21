1 Big Splash Each MLB Team Can Still Make This Winter

6 of 6

Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images

Arizona Diamondbacks: Extend RP Archie Bradley

A contract extension for Archie Bradley might seem counterproductive for a team that appears headed for a rebuild, but the San Diego Padres' decision to extend Brad Hand in January 2018 worked out well.

The cost certainty of that three-year extension made Hand a more appealing trade chip when the Padres traded him to Cleveland in a July deal that brought back catching prospect Francisco Mejia.

Bradley is arbitration-eligible for the first time this winter, so now could be the time to discuss an extension that at least locks in his arbitration years and secures one free-agency season.

Colorado Rockies: Acquire C J.T. Realmuto from the Marlins

A strong argument can be made that no team would benefit more from adding J.T. Realmuto than the Rockies. The catcher position produced a brutal .206/.307/.349 line for Colorado last season, and with a young pitching staff, stability behind the plate defensively will be instrumental in Denver.

If the front office believes Garrett Hampson is the future at second base and thinks rising prospect Colton Welker is the heir to Nolan Arenado at third base, flipping top prospect Brendan Rodgers in a swap for Realmuto is justifiable.

Rodgers alone won't get a deal done, but the Rockies have a deep enough system to fill out the trade package. Finding a way to send incumbent catcher Chris Iannetta and his $4.2 million salary the other way would also make sense.

Los Angeles Dodgers: Acquire SP Corey Kluber from the Indians

To recap the Indians' side, our trade package for the Dodgers to land Corey Kluber was outfielder Joc Pederson, left-hander Alex Wood, hard-throwing Yadier Alvarez and catching prospect Connor Wong.

The Dodgers have a logjam in the outfield, would be replacing Wood with Kluber and have Keibert Ruiz and Will Smith ahead of Wong on the catching-prospect ladder. So while there's a lot of talent heading to Cleveland, it doesn't take much away from the Dodgers' big picture.

A rotation of Kluber, Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Hyun-Jin Ryu and Rich Hill would be as good as any in baseball, while Julio Urias, Kenta Maeda and Ross Stripling provide quality depth.

San Diego Padres: Sign SP Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi is the biggest X-factor on the 2018-19 free-agent market.

The 27-year-old lefty has the upside to be a "No. 2 starter in the major leagues," according to a report from Morosi in August, and he's had plenty of success against high-level talent in Japan.

The Padres need a top-tier starter to anchor a rotation that has 2018 rookie Joey Lucchesi serving as the ace by default. Kikuchi would give them a boost in 2019, and he's young enough that he'll still be in his prime when they're ready to contend again.

San Francisco Giants: Trade SP Madison Bumgarner to the Braves

What would it take to convince the Giants to part with Madison Bumgarner now, as opposed to waiting until midseason?

The Braves farm system is overflowing with high-ceiling pitching prospects. The fact that Bumgarner is a one-year rental might take Kyle Wright, Mike Soroka, Ian Anderson and Touki Toussaint out of the conversation.

However, any two of Kolby Allard, Luiz Gohara, Bryse Wilson, Joey Wentz and Kyle Muller might be enough to get the ball rolling, and they could fill out the package from there with a high-ceiling, low-level prospect or two. For a Giants team with one of the thinnest farm systems in baseball, that would hard to turn down.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted. Arbitration projections courtesy of MLB Trade Rumors.