Washington D.C. Council Votes to Join 8 States in Legalizing Sports Gambling

PAUL J.RICHARDS/Getty Images

Sports bettors in Washington, D.C. will reportedly be able to legally gamble in the nation's capital.

According to Darren Rovell of The Action Network, the Washington, D.C. Council voted to approve legalized sports gambling. Eight other states have already legalized the practice.

Rovell suggested Washington Wizards and Capitals owner Ted Leonsis will "play a big role in the business" because he "dreams of turning Capital One Arena into a sportsbook."

Sports gambling has already been legalized in Nevada, Delaware, New Jersey, Mississippi, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, New Mexico and West Virginia.

Rovell noted the "Sports Wagering Lottery Amendment Act of 2018" passed by an 11-2 vote Tuesday in Washington, D.C. It requires a signature from the mayor and congressional approval, although Rovell reported "it is expected to be signed."

This comes after the NBA agreed to provide real-time betting data to sportsbooks as live betting rises in popularity. The NBA also announced in July it was making MGM Resorts its official gaming partner.

The MLB and NHL also partnered with MGM as sports betting has become mainstream in recent months.

"I think you will see buildings like Capital One Arena being reimagined," Leonsis said of the future of sports gambling in November, per Erik Brady of USA Today. "So we want people to come into our buildings to have lunch, to have dinner when there's not a game in the building, watch other games on television, do research, bet, wager—and look at our buildings as really alive, dynamic sports cathedrals."

Those familiar with casinos in Las Vegas will recognize the business plan. Many casinos and hotels host major sporting events, such as boxing matches and college basketball tournaments, and see fans piling in well before start time to place wagers and remaining there well after to continue gambling or collecting winnings.

Leonsis' vision took an important step toward becoming a reality Tuesday.