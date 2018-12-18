Eric Reid Drug-Tested for 7th Time Since Joining Panthers After Loss to Saints

Eric Reid Drug-Tested for 7th Time Since Joining Panthers After Loss to SaintsDecember 18, 2018
Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid was randomly selected for a drug test following Monday's 12-9 defeat to the New Orleans Saints.
According to Reid, this is the seventh time he has been tested despite appearing in just 11 games for the Panthers this season.
The Riot Report shared Reid's comments about his drug test:
The Riot Report @RRiotReport
Eric Reid has been randomly drug tested 7 times in 11 weeks. You can’t see the air quotes he put around randomly. https://t.co/G40m4gQSO3
As Reid went unsigned to open the 2018 season, some—including Reid himself—thought his inability to land another contract was a result of his social activism and decision to kneel during the national anthem. He was the first player to kneel with Colin Kaepernick in 2016 when the former San Francisco 49ers began drawing attention toward issues of racial inequality and police brutality.
Upon joining the Panthers, Reid has remained outspoken regarding the topics he and Kaepernick raised years ago, as evidenced by his choice of footwear for Monday's game.
Eric Reid @E_Reid35
My cleats for tonight. Much thanks and appreciation to the artist @2cent_bmike. Here’s his take on the inspiration behind his design, “It’s a tribute to the history of protest , centered around the quote “if not us , who? If not now, when? “ meaning we all benefit and stand on... https://t.co/x9PNkmwTK0
The frequency of Reid's drug tests this year seemingly isn't a coincidence given all of the factors involved, but Sports Illustrated's Michael McCann explained how the situation isn't quite so straightforward:
Michael McCann @McCannSportsLaw
@jrzy_boy In a different context it might be harassment, but here, the NFL and NFLPA collectively bargained this policy--so Reid's union okayed this--and is run by an independent/neutral party that uses a computer program to randomly pick. Maybe the program is the problem, I'm not sure.
In May, Reid followed Kaepernick in filing a collusion lawsuit against the NFL and all 32 teams, saying he was being frozen out of the league.
According to The Athletic's Joseph Person, Reid plans on including his seven drug tests as part of his case file in the proceedings.
Report: Falcons OC, DC on the Hot Seat