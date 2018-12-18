Eric Reid Drug-Tested for 7th Time Since Joining Panthers After Loss to Saints

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid was randomly selected for a drug test following Monday's 12-9 defeat to the New Orleans Saints.

According to Reid, this is the seventh time he has been tested despite appearing in just 11 games for the Panthers this season.

The Riot Report shared Reid's comments about his drug test:

As Reid went unsigned to open the 2018 season, some—including Reid himself—thought his inability to land another contract was a result of his social activism and decision to kneel during the national anthem. He was the first player to kneel with Colin Kaepernick in 2016 when the former San Francisco 49ers began drawing attention toward issues of racial inequality and police brutality.

Upon joining the Panthers, Reid has remained outspoken regarding the topics he and Kaepernick raised years ago, as evidenced by his choice of footwear for Monday's game.

The frequency of Reid's drug tests this year seemingly isn't a coincidence given all of the factors involved, but Sports Illustrated's Michael McCann explained how the situation isn't quite so straightforward:

In May, Reid followed Kaepernick in filing a collusion lawsuit against the NFL and all 32 teams, saying he was being frozen out of the league.

According to The Athletic's Joseph Person, Reid plans on including his seven drug tests as part of his case file in the proceedings.