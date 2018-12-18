Early National Signing Day 2018: Predictions, Rankings for Top Football Recruits

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The early signing period for college football recruits marks an important step in the lives of the players and the direction of the programs they choose to play for.

While gaining signatures in the December early signing period, which begins Wednesday, may not seem significant on the surface for major programs like Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and others, each commitment can make a difference in the long run.

It's also worth noting the early signing period marks just the beginning of many college careers, and for some, the school they choose won't be where they finish their respective careers given the volatility of the coaching carousel and various other factors.

The set of decisions made Wednesday will affect the overall recruiting rankings for the class of 2019, as two of the top five recruits in the 247Sports player rankings are set to make their decisions, as well as 18 other players graded at four stars or higher.

Currently, Alabama leads the team rankings, with Georgia close behind at No. 2, while Texas A&M, LSU and Oregon round out the top five, but the list could change based off Wednesday's announcements.

Predictions for Top Recruits

Trey Sanders

The only certainty about Trey Sanders' decision is that he'll be headed to the SEC.

The five-star running back out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, is down to Alabama, Georgia and Florida ahead of his Wednesday signing.

Kirby Smart and his staff have made a late push to secure the signature of the top running back in the class of 2019, and there's a decent chance the Bulldogs scoop him up.

If the Bulldogs bring in Sanders, they'll possess two of the top five recruits, with defensive end Nolan Smith, who is Sanders' teammate at IMG Academy, being the other.

Signing with Alabama links Sanders up with Damien Harris, Josh Jacobs and Najee Harris in a running back rotation that would wreak havoc on the rest of the SEC.

Florida is also in the mix for Sanders because it brings the allure of playing with his brother, who is already on the Gators roster.

After deciphering through Sanders' options, there isn't a bad choice on the list of remaining schools, but we think he ends up between the hedges to join forces with Smith and the rest of Georgia's strong recruiting class.

Prediction: Georgia

Nakobe Dean

Alabama and Georgia are also in contention for the signature of Mississippi linebacker Nakobe Dean, who ranks 14th in the class of 2019.

The linebacker is also being pursued by Ole Miss, who could land the in-state player and make him the centerpiece of its recruiting class.

Currently, Ole Miss sits 19th in the team recruiting rankings and has a quintet of four-star recruits, but no five-star players.

Matt Luke and his staff have 15 players from Mississippi already locked into verbal commitments, and if they land Dean, the Rebels would have the top two players from the state.

However, Alabama and Georgia can offer more to Dean because of the success they've achieved compared to Ole Miss, and the Crimson Tide's done work inside Mississippi by landing verbal commitments from two of the top seven players in the state.

Dean's recruitment will come down to the wire, as he isn't sure of where he'll be attending college yet, per Chad Simmons of Rivals.

"I do not know yet where I am going," said Dean. "I will make the decision tonight or Tuesday morning. Everybody is still in the mix until I call them. I will call them by Tuesday morning."

Dean also made official visits to Auburn, LSU and Texas A&M, so any one of those three could land the five-star linebacker as well.

Prediction: Alabama

Evan Neal

Offensive tackle Evan Neal is one of a few talented recruits to come out of IMG Academy, as he's one of three players ranked in the top 20.

The 6'7" lineman is considering Alabama, Miami, Florida State and Georgia in the final stages of his recruiting process.

Alabama already has four offensive tackles committed in the class of 2019, but none of them are as highly touted as Neal.

Miami hasn't landed an anchor to its offensive line yet, and there's a possibility Neal could play right away if he impresses that much in preseason if he lands with the Hurricanes.

The Seminoles could be an intriguing option as Willie Taggart looks to build up the talent on his roster, while Georgia presents the possibility for Neal to join up with high school teammates Sanders and Smith at Georgia, or he could follow Sanders to Alabama, if the running back decides to go in that direction.

Prediction: Alabama

Recruiting information obtained from 247Sports.