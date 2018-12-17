Cristiano Ronaldo Told Me in January He Wanted Juventus Move, Says Mino Raiola

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent, Mino Raiola, says the Portuguese superstar told him in January that he wanted to leave Real Madrid and join Juventus.

The forward ended a nine-year stay at the Santiago Bernabeu in July when he signed for Massimiliano Allegri's side in a deal worth €100 million, but Raiola said he'd decided on a move several months earlier, per Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia).

"Cristiano is the best in history. The credit for this deal isn't mine, it's Juve and [President Andrea] Agnelli's, who decided to take Cristiano. Juve wanted him and they bought him, he'd already told me he wanted to play for Juventus in January, that's the truth.

"I thought it was impossible, but what I said to him was that it was very difficult, not impossible. Then I met the directors, the first meeting was with [Pavel] Nedved and [Fabio] Paratici, before the game against Real.

"Then I met the President, and from impossible I started to believe it was becoming probable, and as soon as Agnelli took the stage it was feasible. The negotiations lasted a couple of months."

Ronaldo enjoyed phenomenal success during his time with Los Blancos. He won La Liga and the Copa del Rey twice and also scooped four UEFA Champions League titles.

The 33-year-old has explained why he decided to leave Real Madrid:

Ronaldo has adapted well to life in Italy and been a hit on the pitch for Juve. He has 11 goals and five assists in 16 Serie A outings, only Genoa's Krzysztof Piatek has scored more in Italy's top flight.

The team are already eight points clear at the top of the table and hot favourites to reclaim their title. Juventus also qualified for the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League as group winners.

In contrast, Real Madrid have found life difficult without Ronaldo. They are fourth in La Liga and have found goals harder to come by.

Los Blancos have been outscored in La Liga by Barcelona duo Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi:

Ronaldo's move to Juventus has worked out well for both the player and the club so far. He is already proving to be a sound investment, and the club will be hoping he can lead them to glory in the Champions League this season.