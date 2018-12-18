Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: Positional Overview, Guide and Advice

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Heading into your fantasy football championship (or semifinals for those in 17-week leagues), it's important not to overthink your lineup.

Matchups are always important when picking who to start, but you also don't want to go overboard while benching the players that got you there. Sometimes Kalen Ballage outscores Saquon Barkley, but more times than not, you're better off choosing the best player available.

Keep that in mind as you prepare for your biggest fantasy matchup of the season.

Week 16 Rankings

Quarterbacks

1. Patrick Mahomes, KC (at SEA)

2. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (at NO)

3. Aaron Rodgers, GB (at NYJ)

4. Russell Wilson, SEA (vs. KC)

5. Andrew Luck, IND (vs. NYG)

6. Cam Newton, CAR (vs. ATL)

7. Matt Ryan, ATL (at CAR)

8. Drew Brees, NO (vs. PIT)

9. Deshaun Watson, HOU (at PHI)

10. Philip Rivers, LAC (vs. BAL)

With the exception of Patrick Mahomes and Drew Brees, there are a lot of enticing matchups among the regular QB1 players.

Ben Roethlisberger and Russell Wilson will likely each have to throw the ball more than usual to keep up on the scoreboard in their Week 16 matchups, which could lead to some big numbers.

Aaron Rodgers and Andrew Luck also have good opportunities to bounce back from relatively disappointing performances in Week 15.

Things get more shaky after the top eight, especially with Philip Rivers facing a tough defense in the Baltimore Ravens. However, this goes back to trusting the best players with your season on the line.

Buffalo Bills rookie Josh Allen has been outstanding as of late, with rushing touchdowns in three of his last four games. However, he could struggle to find the end zone against the New England Patriots. While his rushing ability keeps his floor high, there is still plenty of risk with such an inconsistent passer.

Meanwhile, Jared Goff and Tom Brady have been struggling the past few weeks, both in real life and in fantasy football. With the Arizona Cardinals and Bills playing well against the pass this year, neither is a good matchup for these quarterbacks to turn it around in Week 16.

Both Goff and Brady should be on your bench this weekend if you can find any better options.

Running Backs

1. Todd Gurley, LAR (at ARI)

2. Christian McCaffrey, CAR (vs. ATL)

3. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (vs. TB)

4. Saquon Barkley, NYG (at IND)

5. David Johnson, ARI (vs. LAR)

6. Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. PIT)

7. James Conner, PIT (at NO)

8. Melvin Gordon, LAC (BAL)

9. Leonard Fournette, JAX (at MIA)

10. Joe Mixon, CIN (at CLE)

11. Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. CIN)

12. Dalvin Cook, MIN (at DET)

13. Chris Carson, SEA (vs. KC)

14. Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. WAS)

15. Marlon Mack, IND (vs. NYG)

There are tons of injury question marks at running back heading into Week 16 and the availability of key players could be the difference for a lot of fantasy teams.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, both Melvin Gordon and James Conner should return after multi-week absences.

Jaylen Samuels filled in well for Conner with 172 yards from scrimmage in Sunday's win over the New England Patriots, but the Steelers like to use one running back and get him as many touches as possible. With a high-powered offense and an elite offensive line, that player is going to put up huge fantasy numbers regardless of who it is.

As long as Conner is healthy, he has a chance to be one of the top fantasy scorers. If he isn't, Samuels has the same type of upside.

On the other hand, Aaron Jones had played like an RB1 for the Green Bay Packers down the stretch but left the Week 15 game early with a knee injury. He said after the game he thinks he sprained his MCL as he did last year, per Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

Fantasy owners should turn to Jamaal Williams or make other plans.

Injuries could also muddle the Kansas City Chiefs' backfield, with Damien Williams potentially taking a hit if Spencer Ware returns.

On the plus side, Derrick Henry's Week 14 performance was apparently not a fluke, and he now has 408 rushing yards and six touchdowns in his last two games. This might all come to an end in Week 16, but you can't afford not to have him in your lineup.

Wide Receivers

1. Antonio Brown, PIT (at NO)

2. DeAndre Hopkins, HOU (at PHI)

3. Davante Adams, GB (at NYJ)

4. Julio Jones, ATL (at CAR)

5. JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (at NO)

6. Michael Thomas, NO (vs. PIT)

7. Amari Cooper, DAL (vs. TB)

8. Tyreek Hill, KC (at SEA)

9. T.Y. Hilton, IND (vs. NYG)

10. Adam Thielen, MIN (at DET)

11. Mike Evans, TB (at DAL)

12. Robert Woods, LAR (at ARI)

13. Julian Edelman, NE (BUF)

14. Stefon Diggs, MIN (at DET)

15. Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. KC)

Amari Cooper came back to earth this week with just four catches for 32 yards, but he has another breakout opportunity against the Buccaneers in Week 16.

While the Cowboys were shutout by the Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay hasn't been able to slow down too many teams this year. Cooper should be able to break free for a few big gains and put up good overall numbers.

JuJu Smith-Schuster also has a bounce-back opportunity against the Saints.

One risky player who should be in your lineups is Tyler Lockett, despite having just eight catches over the past three games. The receiver has also gone two straight games without a touchdown, which is shockingly his longest streak of the season.

Doug Baldwin got the touchdowns against the San Francisco 49ers, but the Seahawks will have to take plenty of shots down the field against the Chiefs. Based on the way that defense has played this year, Lockett will be able to complete a few of those opportunities and has a good chance to get into the end zone.

Conversely, risky options such as Brandin Cooks, Jarvis Landry and Corey Davis can stay on your bench this week if you have reasonable alternatives. They all have seen reduced targets in recent weeks and are likely to put up a dud instead of helping you win your matchup.

Tight End

1. Travis Kelce, KC (at SEA)

2. Zach Ertz, PHI (vs. HOU)

3. George Kittle, SF (vs. CHI)

4. Rob Gronkowski, NE (vs. BUF)

5. Eric Ebron, IND (vs. NYG)

6. Jared Cook, OAK (vs. DEN)

7. Evan Engram, NYG (at IND)

8. Cameron Brate, TB (at DAL)

9. Matt LaCosse, DEN (at OAK)

10. David Njoku, CLE (vs. CIN)

The top of the tight end rankings have looked similar for much of the year and that hasn't changed this week, even after some disappointing performances in Week 15.

If you don't have one of the top players at the position, you are likely just left hoping for a lucky touchdown, although a few players stand above the rest to give you a better chance at getting points.

Evan Engram has had over 70 receiving yards in each of the last two games and should continue to play a significant role if Odell Beckham Jr. remains out. The New York Giants man only has two touchdowns this season but is reliable enough over the rest of the field to help your team even if he doesn't get into the end zone.

One sleeper who could be available on waiver wires is Denver Broncos tight end Matt LaCosse, who has gotten more use in recent weeks and caught four passes for 43 yards in Week 15. Against an Oakland Raiders defense that has struggled to defend tight ends all season, he could surprise many with a big day.

Defense/Special Teams

1. Chicago Bears (at SF)

2. Los Angeles Rams (at ARI)

3. Denver Broncos (at OAK)

4. Minnesota Vikings (at DET)

5. New England Patriots (vs. BUF)

6. Dallas Cowboys (vs. TB)

7. Houston Texans (at PHI)

8. Jacksonville Jaguars (at MIA)

9. Miami Dolphins (vs. JAX)

10. Indianapolis Colts (vs. NYG)

This is a tough week for a few of the top defenses, including the Ravens, Steelers and Seahawks. You shouldn't feel comfortable with any of them in your lineup despite posting good numbers at times this season.

There are fortunately some alternatives that should be available on the waiver wire, including the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas has played good defense on the field all season, although it hasn't helped too many fantasy teams this year due to the lack of turnovers. A Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad that leads the NFL in giveaways should help in this area and may lead to a big day.

The Miami Dolphins could also have a strong effort against a Jaguars offense that has pretty much given up for the season.