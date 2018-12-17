Report: Pacers to Name Kelly Krauskopf as 1st Female Assistant GM in NBA History

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 17, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS - NOVEMBER 18: President and General Manager Kelly Krauskop talks to the media during a press conference announcing Pokey Chatman as the new head coach of the Indiana Fever at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on November 18, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and condition of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: 2016 NBAE (Photo by Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images)
Ron Hoskins/Getty Images

Kelly Krauskopf and the Indiana Pacers are reportedly making history. 

On Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com cited NBA sources who said the Eastern Conference team will hire Krauskopf as an assistant general manager. Krauskopf will be the first woman to fill such a role after serving as the WNBA's Indiana Fever's president and general manager in the past.

She will work with general manager Chad Buchanan, executive general manager Peter Dinwiddie and president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard, among others.

Wojnarowski pointed to the "growing number of women in front office basketball roles in the NBA," but Krauskopf will be the first assistant general manager after an accomplished career. That includes 17 years as the Fever's president and general manager, overseeing the Pacers' esports team in the NBA2K league and helping select the roster for USA Basketball's women's national team.

By contrast, Major League Baseball has seen two women as assistant general managers—Jean Afterman with the New York Yankees and Kim Ng with the Los Angeles Dodgers. On the NFL side, Amy Trask was the CEO of the Oakland Raiders for 16 years as the first woman to hold such a position in the league.

Krauskopf, who was also the WNBA's first director of operations, helped lead the Fever to a championship and USA Basketball to three gold medals during her tenures.

She joins a Pacers team that has won seven games in a row and positioned itself into a tie with the Milwaukee Bucks for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Related

    Don't Sleep on the Indiana Pacers Out in the East

    Indiana Pacers logo
    Indiana Pacers

    Don't Sleep on the Indiana Pacers Out in the East

    Hoops Habit
    via Hoops Habit

    Thadd Young Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

    Indiana Pacers logo
    Indiana Pacers

    Thadd Young Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

    8 Points, 9 Seconds
    via 8 Points, 9 Seconds

    The 1 Thing Holding Back Every Contender

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The 1 Thing Holding Back Every Contender

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Thunder Pick Up Donovan's Contract Option

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Thunder Pick Up Donovan's Contract Option

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report