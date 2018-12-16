Mitchell Trubisky, Bears Clinch NFC North with Win over Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears clinched the NFC North with a 24-17 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Chicago moved to 10-4 with the victory, giving the squad enough breathing room over the Minnesota Vikings and Packers with two weeks remaining to clinch its first division title since 2010.

The Bears have finished in last place in the division in each of the past four years, never winning more than six games in any of those seasons.

However, new coach Matt Nagy seemed to change the culture immediately, creating an imaginative offense to go with a defense that has been simply dominant at times.

Its dominance has been on display over the past two games, as it shut down the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14 before containing Aaron Rodgers and Co. in Week 15. Rodgers had hurt Chicago so many times in the past, but he was sacked five times Sunday while throwing just his second interception of the season.

He also failed to throw a touchdown pass for the first time all season.

With second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky also playing well with his 22nd and 23rd touchdown passes of the year, the offense has also shown it can be dangerous.

This has led to a 10-win season and the first playoff appearance in the last eight years.

The next step is for the young team to win games in the postseason. Chicago reached at least the NFC Championship Game each of the last two times it won the division, but these are new players who will face a lot of pressure.

Still, the talent is there for the squad to make a deep run.