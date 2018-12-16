Aaron Rodgers' Streak of 402 Consecutive Passes Without INT Snapped vs. Bears

Aaron Rodgers' Streak of 402 Consecutive Passes Without INT Snapped vs. BearsDecember 16, 2018
A week ago, the Chicago Bears throttled the Los Angeles Rams' high-powered offense.
This week, they proved Aaron Rodgers can be stopped.
Eddie Jackson picked off a fourth-quarter pass from Rodgers in Sunday's matchup of division foes, snapping the Green Bay Packers quarterback's record-setting streak of 402 attempts without an interception.
Rodgers' pass went off the hands of Jimmy Graham in the end zone and deflected to Jackson with the Bears leading 24-14.
Tom Brady previously set the record with 358 attempts without a pick. Rodgers broke the mark last week.
"[Rodgers] protects the football," Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters this week. "And he has extreme confidence in how he does it. And he's been doing it for a long time. So the No. 1 thing we have to do is try to break that."
Rodgers was last picked off Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. Both of his picks this season have come on deflected passes.
The streak has come in otherwise a disappointing season for Rodgers, whose completion percentage (62.0) is the second-worst of his career as a starter. The Packers also dropped to 5-8-1 after losing for the sixth time in eight games.
