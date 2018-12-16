Aaron Rodgers' Streak of 402 Consecutive Passes Without INT Snapped vs. Bears

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

A week ago, the Chicago Bears throttled the Los Angeles Rams' high-powered offense.

This week, they proved Aaron Rodgers can be stopped.

Eddie Jackson picked off a fourth-quarter pass from Rodgers in Sunday's matchup of division foes, snapping the Green Bay Packers quarterback's record-setting streak of 402 attempts without an interception.

Rodgers' pass went off the hands of Jimmy Graham in the end zone and deflected to Jackson with the Bears leading 24-14.

Tom Brady previously set the record with 358 attempts without a pick. Rodgers broke the mark last week.

"[Rodgers] protects the football," Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters this week. "And he has extreme confidence in how he does it. And he's been doing it for a long time. So the No. 1 thing we have to do is try to break that."

Rodgers was last picked off Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. Both of his picks this season have come on deflected passes.

The streak has come in otherwise a disappointing season for Rodgers, whose completion percentage (62.0) is the second-worst of his career as a starter. The Packers also dropped to 5-8-1 after losing for the sixth time in eight games.