Aaron Rodgers' Streak of 402 Consecutive Passes Without INT Snapped vs. Bears

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 16, 2018

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is tackled by Chicago Bears linebacker Isaiah Irving (47) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

A week ago, the Chicago Bears throttled the Los Angeles Rams' high-powered offense.

This week, they proved Aaron Rodgers can be stopped.

Eddie Jackson picked off a fourth-quarter pass from Rodgers in Sunday's matchup of division foes, snapping the Green Bay Packers quarterback's record-setting streak of 402 attempts without an interception.

Rodgers' pass went off the hands of Jimmy Graham in the end zone and deflected to Jackson with the Bears leading 24-14.

Tom Brady previously set the record with 358 attempts without a pick. Rodgers broke the mark last week.

"[Rodgers] protects the football," Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters this week. "And he has extreme confidence in how he does it. And he's been doing it for a long time. So the No. 1 thing we have to do is try to break that."

Rodgers was last picked off Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. Both of his picks this season have come on deflected passes. 

The streak has come in otherwise a disappointing season for Rodgers, whose completion percentage (62.0) is the second-worst of his career as a starter. The Packers also dropped to 5-8-1 after losing for the sixth time in eight games. 

