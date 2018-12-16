Early National Signing Day 2018: Top Uncommitted Football Recruits to Watch

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Some of the top programs in college football will experience an influx of talented players Wednesday during the early signing period.

A pair of top recruits already signed ahead of Wednesday, as No. 2 prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux signed with Oregon, per Andrew Nemec of The Oregonian, and quarterback Jayden Daniels chose Arizona State.

A handful of the top recruits in the class of 2019 are expected to make their respective decisions final Wednesday.

Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Ohio State are among the programs set to benefit from Wednesday's announcements, and if things go well for the Bulldogs, they will challenge the Crimson Tide for the top recruiting class.

Zach Harrison

Two of the biggest rivals in college football are fighting for the signature of Zach Harrison, who plays his high school football in Ohio.

Michigan is making a late push for the defensive end, while Ohio State is in the mix, with the fact that Harrison would be playing close to home in its favor.

Harrison's decision will be one of the first to be revealed Wednesday, as he's scheduled to sign at 8 a.m. ET, with the Wolverines and Buckeyes the two favorites for his signature.

Regardless of where he lands, Harrison will be the top Big Ten recruit in the class of 2019, as the three players ranked above him by 247Sports are off to the SEC and Pac-12.

At 6'5" and 243 pounds, Harrison has the size to be an impact player in his first collegiate season, and at either school, he would be part of a group that will try to replace dominant players on the defensive line, as Ohio State's Nick Bosa and Michigan's Rashan Gary are off to the NFL.

Trey Sanders

Trey Sanders' college choice could shift the SEC recruiting rankings, as Georgia, Alabama and Florida are all after the top running back in the class of 2019.

All three options make sense for the star out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Alabama's history speaks for itself, Sanders' brother, Umstead, is a walk-on at Florida and Georgia is building something special, with No. 1 recruit Nolan Smith leading the charge.

Joining Smith and the rest of Georgia's impressive recruiting class is an enticing option for Sanders, especially with the recent track record the Bulldogs have with producing NFL-caliber running backs.

If the dynamic playmaker selects the Crimson Tide, he would join a recruiting class with one running back already committed.

The Gators also have one running back set to sign in the class of 2019, while Georgia carries the same amount.

No matter where he goes, Sanders will end up as one of the top players in his program's recruiting class, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him mixed into the rotation next fall.

Jadon Haselwood

Georgia has an opportunity to secure an in-state offensive star Wednesday in wide receiver Jadon Haselwood.

Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, Florida State and Tennessee are in the mix for Haselwood, who displayed his five finalists on his cleats during the Georgia 3A state championship.

The Bulldogs are making a late push to keep Haselwood in state and add another dangerous weapon to its offense, but the Hurricanes are stiff competition for Kirby Smart's team.

All of the finalists for Haselwood have at least one player committed at the position, but none of them possess the skill set he does.

If Miami signs Haselwood, it would be a massive boost to its recruiting process, as the Hurricanes sit 29th in the 247Sports team rankings.

If he decides to join the Bulldogs, Haselwood would be the fifth 5-star recruit in their class of 2019.

The other three contenders for Haselwood are still in play, but they have outside chances compared to Miami and Georgia.

Recruiting information obtained from 247Sports.