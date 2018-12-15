Cotton Bowl 2018: Clemson vs. Notre Dame Prediction Based on Latest Odds

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Clemson will look to continue its College Football Playoff success when it takes on Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl on December 29 at 4 p.m. ET.

After losing to Alabama in last season's Sugar Bowl, the Tigers will look to advance to their third CFP National Championship Game in four seasons with a win over the Fighting Irish. Clemson won the national title with a victory over Alabama in the 2016 season.

As of Friday night, OddsShark has the Tigers as a 13-point favorite over the Fighting Irish.

Ranked No. 2 in the country, Clemson will look to continue its successful season. The Tigers are 13-0 after their ACC Championship game victory over Pittsburgh on December 1.

Since the beginning of October, Clemson has won all eight of its games by at least 20 points.

The Tigers are making their first appearance in the Cotton Bowl since the 1939 season, when they beat Boston College, 6-3.

Notre Dame, an independent school, is 12-0 this season. The Fighting Irish beat four ranked opponents this year—Michigan, Stanford, Virginia Tech and Syracuse.

Notre Dame is making its first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

This is the fourth time that Clemson and Notre Dame are facing off. The Tigers have won their last two matchups against the Fighting Irish, including a 24-22 victory on October 3, 2015.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Notre Dame's only win over Clemson came in the first meeting between the two schools in 1977, a 21-17 Fighting Irish victory.

The Irish last played in the Cotton Bowl at the end of the 1993 season, when they beat Texas A&M, 24-21.

Prediction

Clemson will prevail in the battle of the undefeated schools and have a chance to win its second national championship in three seasons.

The Tigers' offense, led by freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence, will continue their strong run to take down the Fighting Irish. Clemson has scored 35 or more points in seven of its last eight games.

Although Notre Dame will play a competitive game in its first CFP appearance, Clemson will advance and have a chance to add another national title.

Clemson 31, Notre Dame 17