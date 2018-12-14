Report: Trevor Ariza Trade to Wizards Called Off After Grizzlies-Suns Mix-Up

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 15, 2018

PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 7: Trevor Ariza #3 of the Phoenix Suns shoots the ball against the Miami Heat on December 7, 2018 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)
Michael Gonzales/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards reportedly agreed to acquire Trevor Ariza from the Phoenix Suns in a three-team trade with the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, but a mix-up between the Grizzlies and Suns has killed the deal

Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was headed to the Grizzlies, and Washington guard Austin Rivers and Memphis guard Wayne Selden were going to the Suns. A Grizzlies 2020 second-round draft pick and a 2019 conditional second-rounder were slated for Washington.

Another player was involved, and we know that person's surname was Brooks and that he plays for Memphis.

But sources told ESPN's Zach Lowe that the deal was in jeopardy over which Brooks—MarShon or Dillon—the Suns would be getting. 

Wojnarowski originally reported that would be MarShon Brooks, but John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 later tweeted that Dillon Brooks would be headed to the Suns.

The Grizzlies were not willing to deal Dillon Brooks, per Lowe and Wojnarowski

However, The Athletic's David Aldridge reported Suns owner Robert Sarver and Grizzlies owner Robert Pera discussed Dillon Brooks, specifically, in the lead-up to the deal. The Grizzlies have denied ever having those conversations:  

The 33-year-old Ariza is averaging 9.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this season. The 15-year veteran made a previous stop in Washington from 2012 to 2014.

As Wojnarowski also noted, the Los Angeles Lakers were in on the Ariza sweepstakes, with the two sides looking for a third team to obtain Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Aldridge explained why the Lakers deal fell through in addition to providing some further background on Friday's canceled deal:

Ariza probably didn't want much more drama this calendar year after the infamous Houston Rockets-Los Angeles Clippers locker room debacle in January, but evidently, he is not so lucky.

