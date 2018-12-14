FIU's Shawndarrius Phillips Played 2018 Season with Warrant out for His Arrest

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Florida International Golden Panthers running back Shawndarrius Phillips played the 2018 college football season despite having a warrant out for his arrest.

On Friday, Andrea Adelson of ESPN.com reported a judge in Broward County, Florida, issued the warrant in August on a felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation. In June, his ex-girlfriend called the county's sheriff's office and said Phillips choked her and threatened to break her jaw after they got into an argument.

Phillips turned himself in to authorities Wednesday.

An FIU spokesperson declined comment to David J. Neal and Carli Teproff of the Miami Herald about whether anyone from the school knew about the warrant and the running back's current status with the team.

The Panthers play their home games in Miami-Dade County, the southern neighbor of Broward.

Phillips rushed for 413 yards on 94 carries with four touchdowns across 11 appearances (five starts) during the regular season. He also made four catches for 60 yards.

His availability for FIU's clash with the Toledo Rockets in next Friday's Bahamas Bowl is unknown. He's still listed on the team's official roster as of early Friday evening.