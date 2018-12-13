Anonymous MLB Exec: Bruce Maxwell Kneeling During Anthem May Cost Him Career

LM Otero/Associated Press

Former Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell has fired his agent as he remains unemployed, but one Major League Baseball executive reportedly believes a change in representation may not be enough to land him another contract in the league.

"It's the kneeling thing that might keep him from getting another job, not the arrest," an anonymous major league executive told the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser at the winter meetings Thursday. "Owners aren't going to want to deal with that whole anthem issue."

Maxwell has been the only MLB player to take a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. After participating in the protest, he told Jon Becker of the Mercury News that he was denied service at a restaurant: "I was racially profiled. He denied us service at lunch and they had to go get us another waiter to wait on our table."

Maxwell was also arrested in October 2017 after allegedly pointing a gun at a delivery driver. Per ABC15, he also allegedly made anti-police statements during his arrest.

He reached a plea agreement in April and was later sentenced to probation in addition to mandatory community service.

Maxwell appeared in just 18 games for Oakland in 2018, hitting just .182 with one home run, four doubles and six RBI. He went on to hit .219 with one home run and 17 RBI in 51 appearances in Triple-A following his June demotion to the minors.

The 27-year-old is a career .240 hitter in 127 MLB appearances over the course of three seasons.

Between his lack of production and off-the-field issues, at least one MLB source believes Maxwell could remain unsigned even after switching agents.

"I just don't see him as a fit for us," a National League scout told Slusser. "He's on the older side and there is too much baggage. He might have to play independent ball to try to work his way back."

Maxwell was drafted by the Athletics in the second round of the 2012 draft.