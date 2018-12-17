2019 NBA Draft: 5 Prospects with Legit Star Potential

1 of 5

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Even with holes in Zion Williamson's game, general managers won't be able to resist his potential star power.

It's been recognizable since midway through high school. Only now it appears to be real and reachable after his start at Duke. Leading the nation in player efficiency rating (41.9) and box plus-minus (20.2), Williamson hasn't let up since debuting with 28 points in a win over the Kentucky Wildcats.

He's been dominant, registering averages of 31.0 points, 13.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per 40 minutes. The 6'7", 285-pound Williamson is shooting 72.7 percent inside the arc, thanks to a mix of strength, quickness and explosion that creates one of the most unique, often answerless advantages college basketball has seen.

It consistently leads to easy-basket chances around and above the rim off transitions, post-ups, cuts and missed shots. But he's also demonstrated enough handles to beat defenders off the dribble and create his own offense against a set defense.

Limited perimeter-scoring ability shouldn't hold back Williamson. Unmatchable athleticism and budding offensive skill could carry him into the NBA's elite tier of stardom. He'll be the first pick in the draft and a likely leader in NBA jersey sales for years.