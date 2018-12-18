Remaining College Football Bowl Games with the Most Entertainment Value

1 of 9

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Matchup: Northern Illinois (8-5) vs. UAB (10-3) on Dec. 18

This one is low on most radars, but there are several exciting factors for the Boca Raton Bowl.

First of all, this is the unofficial "there's football on every day now" game. The five games Saturday were a fun appetizer, but we're used to that. Tuesday night football is a rare delicacy, and it should be viewed as an entertaining start to the two-week descent into bowl mania. Having this game on its own day will give it an Army-Navy type of feel, insomuch as it has to be the game we'll all be watching and tweeting about.

Second, Bill Clark's work with UAB is one of the best stories of the past few years. The Blazers have already won two more games than in any other season in program history, and now they're trying to win their first bowl game.

Third, both of these teams won their conference championship games, making this a pseudo-playoff game. It's a shame the winner won't get a shot at UCF to prove it deserved to be in a better bowl game, but maybe it can declare itself the Group of Five national champion anyway.

The final and most noteworthy cause for excitement is that these are two excellent defenses. Led by Sutton Smith, Northern Illinois paced the nation in sacks, averaging nearly four per game. Clemson was No. 2, and UAB finished at No. 3. There aren't going to be many bowl games in which defensive playmakers are the primary selling point, so soak up this 17-14 type of affair while you can.