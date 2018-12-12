Miami DC Manny Diaz Reportedly Agrees to 5-Year Contract to Be Temple HC

Alan Diaz/Associated Press

The Temple Owls reportedly found their next head football coach.

According to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN, Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator Manny Diaz will be introduced as the new coach Thursday. Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported Diaz will join the team on a five-year deal.

The American Athletic Conference school only has an opening because Geoff Collins departed to take the head coaching job at Georgia Tech.

Rittenberg noted the Owls discussed the vacancy with Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko as well, but he decided to stay with the Aggies. Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown, Baylor assistant head coach/defensive backs coach Francis Brown and Temple interim head coach Ed Foley were apparently also candidates before Temple chose Diaz.

Diaz has been a defensive coordinator for Mississippi State, Louisiana Tech, Texas and Middle Tennessee in addition to Miami and has been with the Hurricanes for three seasons.

It wasn't his defense's fault the Hurricanes disappointed in the ACC this year and finished 7-5 despite high expectations. Miami finished second in the country in yards allowed per game behind only Michigan and a formidable 15th in points allowed per game.

It was also 20th in the country in points allowed per game last season and helped lead the program to the Orange Bowl.

Diaz takes over a solid Temple program that is headed to the Independence Bowl after an 8-4 finish.

It will be the school's fourth straight bowl game, but the list of coaches the Owls discussed the vacancy with suggests they knew they needed to make strides on the defensive side of the ball if they were going to compete for conference crowns after finishing 46th in the country in points allowed per game.