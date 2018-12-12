Stephen Curry: Comments on Moon Landing Were a Joke

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Stephen Curry apparently doesn't want any smoke from Buzz Aldrin.

The Golden State Warriors guard told ESPN's Nick Friedell that his comments questioning the moon landing were "one thousand percent" a joke:

"One thousand percent. One thousand percent. Obviously I was joking when I was talking on the podcast. I was silently protesting how stupid it was that people actually took that quote and made it law as, 'Oh my God, he's a fake moon landing truther,' whatever you want to call it, yada, yada, yada. So I was silently protesting that part about it, how the story took a life of its own.

"But in terms of the reaction that I've gotten, I am definitely going to take [NASA] up on their offer. I am going to educate myself firsthand on everything that NASA has done and shine a light on their tremendous work over the years. And hopefully people understand that education is power, informing yourself is power. For kids out there that hang on every word that we say, which is important, understand that you should not believe something just because somebody says it. You should do your homework and understand what you actually believe. But I'm going to go to NASA and I'm going to enjoy the experience whole-heartedly."

Curry came under fire after he said he did not believe the United States has ever been to the moon.

"We ever been to the moon?" Curry asked on The Ringer's Winging It podcast.

Multiple people responded by saying "no." Curry appeared on the podcast with teammate Andre Iguodala, Hawks players Vince Carter and Kent Bazemore and host Annie Finberg. Following the responses, Curry said "I don't think so either," regarding the validity of the landing.

NASA has since offered to give Curry a tour of their facilities, including proof the moon landing is real. Curry said he was surprised by the blowback and attention his comments received.

The lesson here: If you're famous, question everything and maybe cool people will invite you to do fun things.