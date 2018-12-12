Tristan Thompson, Alexis Sanchez Top Google's 2018 Global Search Trends

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson edged Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez as the most-searched trending athlete on Google in 2018.

Sanchez and Thompson, the latter of whom attracts attention as the boyfriend of celebrity Khloe Kardashian in addition to his status as an NBA player, were joined by Olympic athletes Lindsey Vonn and Shaun White as well as UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov in the search engine's top five this year.

The 27-year-old Thompson and Kardashian had their first child together, daughter True Thompson, on April 12. The 2016 NBA champion also has a son with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Thompson and Kardashian's daughter was born two days after TMZ Sports reported Thompson was caught cheating on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star with two women last October.

Interest surrounding the gossip and rumors, the couple's child and the Cavaliers' trip to the 2018 NBA Finals made Thompson the unlikely most-searched athlete.

Meanwhile, Sanchez completed a high-profile transfer from Arsenal to English Premier League rival Manchester United in January.

After developing into one of the world's most prominent forwards during stints with Arsenal and Barcelona, Sanchez has struggled to replicate that success at Old Trafford. He's tallied just four goals across 30 appearances in all competitions for the storied club.

His lackluster production for the Red Devils has sparked another round of transfer speculation, which likely helped push Sanchez toward the top of the Google list.

The company explained its list is compiled by ranking which search terms saw "the highest spike this year as compared to the previous year."

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, rising tennis star Naomi Osaka, Barca winger Philippe Coutinho, MMA sensation Conor McGregor and Tottenham striker Harry Kane rounded out the top 10.