Former 5-Star Guard Quade Green to Transfer from Kentucky Basketball

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Sophomore guard Quade Green, who has appeared in 43 games at the University of Kentucky over the past two seasons, will be transferring from the school.

Per Eric Lindsey of UKAthletics.com, Green announced his decision to leave the Wildcats on Wednesday:

"I have loved my time at Kentucky and love Coach Cal and the staff. This was a difficult decision and one I didn't take lightly. However, after talking with my family and the coaching staff, I just felt like it was best that I explore other opportunities for my athletic and academic future. I have enjoyed my time at Kentucky and I'll never forget the Big Blue Nation for its love and its support."

Kentucky head coach John Calipari said he supports Quade's decision after the two discussed it Tuesday.

"Quade has my full support with this decision," Calipari said. "We haven't had many kids leave, but when we do, we always support them and, in just about every case, stay in touch with each other. I hope that will be the case with Quade."

Green was one of the nation's best and most sought-after recruits coming out of Philadelphia's Neumann Goretti High School last year.

Per 247Sports, Green was a 5-star prospect and No. 26 overall player in the 2017 class with offers from powerhouse programs like Duke, Arizona, Villanova and Syracuse. He committed to Kentucky in November 2016 after taking an official visit during Big Blue Madness.

Green averaged 9.3 points and 2.7 assists in 25.6 minutes per game as a freshman. The Pennsylvania native's playing time has been reduced to 17.8 minutes through nine games this season.

He ranks third on the Wildcats with a 42.3 three-point percentage, but he has fallen behind the freshman duo of Immanuel Quickley and Ashton Hagans in the point guard rotation.