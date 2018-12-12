Lamar Jackson to Start over Joe Flacco for Ravens vs. Buccaneers in Week 15

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced rookie Lamar Jackson as his starting quarterback for Sunday's home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Harbaugh added that veteran Joe Flacco will serve as the backup.

Jackson has started each of the past four games, and Baltimore has posted a 3-1 record during that stretch.

Jackson was thrust into the starting role in Week 11 when Flacco sat out because of a hip injury. Flacco has been on the shelf since then, but since he is healthy enough to serve as the backup Sunday, Harbaugh's announcement seems like a vote of confidence in Jackson's favor.

Per Zrebiec, Flacco offered a diplomatic response after losing the starting job: "I can't say I was surprised. Anything can happen in this league and we're right in the middle of a playoff run."

Flacco is still preparing as if he will play, saying it would be a "disservice" to his team if he isn't ready to go.

Jackson led Baltimore to victories over the Cincinnati Bengals, Oakland Raiders and Atlanta Falcons before falling 27-24 in overtime to the AFC-leading Kansas City Chiefs.

The first-round pick out of Louisville has been somewhat shaky as a passer this season, completing 58.4 percent of his attempts for 687 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions. Jackson has thrived as a runner, though, with 475 yards and three touchdowns on 95 carries.

Since rushing for 119 yards in his starting debut against Cincinnati, Jackson has topped 70 rushing yards in each of the past three games.

While Flacco is an 11-year veteran with a Super Bowl win on his resume, he was having a mediocre season before getting injured. Baltimore was just 4-5, and Flacco was completing 61.2 percent of his passes for 2,465 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Although Jackson has been somewhat unconventional, he has the Ravens in the thick of the playoff race, as they hold the second and final AFC wild-card spot at 7-6.

The Ravens are just a half-game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers for the AFC North lead, but their playoff standing is tenuous since the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans are all 7-6 as well.

With Jackson helping the Ravens play winning football, Harbaugh decided to go with him over the veteran in the regular season's most critical weeks.