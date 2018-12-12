New Orleans Bowl Odds: Middle Tennessee vs. Appalachian State Betting Preview

Chris Thelen/Getty Images

Appalachian State is 3-0 straight up and 2-1 against the spread in three bowl games since joining FBS ball three seasons ago. Middle Tennessee, on the other hand, is just 2-5 both SU and ATS over its last seven bowls. The champions of the Sun Belt take on the runner-ups from Conference USA when the Mountaineers meet the Blue Raiders in the New Orleans Bowl on Saturday night at the Superdome.

College football point spread: The Mountaineers opened as nine-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 37.3-23.6 Mountaineers (College football picks on every game)

Why the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders can cover the spread

The Blue Raiders started 3-3 this season, with losses at SEC outfits Vanderbilt and East Division champion Georgia. But they then won five of their last six contests to finish 7-1 in Conference USA play, clinching the East Division title, the only loss over that span coming at SEC Kentucky. Middle Tennessee then lost the C-USA championship game to UAB 27-25 but nonetheless is playing in a bowl for the fourth straight season.

The Raiders trailed the Blazers in that conference title tilt 24-13, rallied to take a 25-24 lead in the fourth quarter but gave up a field goal and could not answer.

On the afternoon Middle Tennessee out-gained UAB 456-365. So the Blue Raiders out-gained each of their last five opponents, and out-rushed four of their last six foes, going 5-1 ATS along the way. Middle Tennessee is also 4-1 ATS its last five times out as an underdog.

Why the Appalachian State Mountaineers can cover the spread

Appalachian State opened this season with an overtime loss at Penn State, then won nine of its last 10 games, most in blowout fashion, finishing 7-1 in conference play, to claim the SBC East crown. The Mountaineers then held off UL-Lafayette 30-19 to win its third straight conference championship.

So Appalachian State is playing in a bowl for the fourth straight season.

The Mountaineers actually got out-gained by the Ragin' Cajuns in that conference title tilt 301-300, but they've still out-gained eight of their last 10 opponents and out-rushed nine of those last 10 foes, going 6-4 ATS along the way.

Appalachian State was favored by double digits in every game this season except that loss to the Nittany Lions, going 7-4 ATS as a favorite, 3-2 ATS at minus-14 or less.

Smart betting pick

Appalachian State is playing this bowl without head coach Scott Satterfield, who bolted for the job at Louisville, but that's not necessarily a detriment to success here. Ultimately, the Mountaineers own the better running game and the better defense, and that should be enough. Smart money gives the points with Appalachian State.

College football betting trends

The total has gone under in four of Middle Tennessee's last five games at home.

Appalachian State is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games on the road.

Appalachian State is 10-1 SU in its last 11 games.

