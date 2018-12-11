Oakland Sues Raiders, NFL for 'Illegal Move to Las Vegas' in Federal Court

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The city of Oakland is seeking monetary damages in a lawsuit filed against the Raiders for the upcoming move to Las Vegas.

Per Kimberly Veklerov of the San Francisco Chronicle, the city said in its lawsuit all 32 NFL teams colluded in an "illegal cartel" that demands cities publicly finance new stadiums or be at risk of losing a franchise to relocation.

"The Raiders' illegal move lines the pockets of NFL owners and sticks Oakland, its residents, taxpayers and dedicated fans with the bill," Oakland city attorney Barbara Parker said in a statement. "The purpose of this lawsuit is to hold the defendants accountable and help to compensate Oakland for the damages the defendants' unlawful actions have caused and will cause to the people of Oakland."

Phil Matier and Andy Ross of the San Francisco Chronicle reported in September the Raiders were considering leaving Oakland early following the 2018 season after the city council voted to approve the antitrust lawsuit.

The Raiders announced in March 2017 they were relocating to Las Vegas in 2020. Their lease with Oakland Alameda Coliseum expires after this season.

Owner Mark Davis told ESPN's Paul Gutierrez last month he would prefer to play next season in Oakland, but "why would I give them $3 (million), $4 (million), $5 million in rent that they're going to turn around and use to sue me?" Gutierrez laid out some additional options for the team in 2019:

The Raiders began their second stint in Oakland in 1995. The franchise began playing in the city in 1960 before a 13-year run in Los Angeles from 1982-94.