Simone Biles Says She Takes Medication Due to Larry Nassar Sexual Abuse

Vadim Ghirda/Associated Press

Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles appeared Tuesday on Good Morning America and discussed how she has coped with being sexually abused by former USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar.



Biles spoke with Robin Roberts about the steps she has taken to move forward:

The reigning all-around world champion said Tuesday that she is currently on medication to aid in handling the "ups and downs" she has experienced:

"It's definitely not easy. I have my ups and downs. I still go to therapy, and I'm on anxiety medicine now because I had a lot of ups and downs throughout the year and trying to figure out what was wrong. And so I go to therapy pretty regularly, and it's not easy, but the people surrounding me are some of the best, so it makes it a little easier."

Biles was one of several high-profile gymnasts over the past year to come forward as victims of Nassar.

Nassar is set to spend the rest of his life in prison, as he was sentenced to 60 years on child pornography charges, 40 to 175 years on sexual assault charges and 40 to 125 years on additional sexual assault charges.

The 21-year-old Biles recently returned to active competition after a brief hiatus, and she didn't miss a beat at the 2018 world championship. She took gold in the all-around, team, vault and floor exercise, silver in the uneven bars and bronze on the balance beam.

Also, Biles won five medals at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, including gold in the all-around and team events.

If Biles makes the 2020 United States Olympic team, she will have a chance to become the first woman to win all-around gold at consecutive Olympics since Czechoslovakia's Vera Caslavska in 1964 and 1968.