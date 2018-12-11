Report: Butch Jones Expected to Leave Alabama for Job on Maryland Coaching Staff

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Butch Jones is reportedly expected to leave his role as offensive analyst for the Alabama Crimson Tide football team to join Mike Locksley's staff at the University of Maryland in 2019.

According to Jeff Ermann of 247Sports, Jones will serve as the tight ends coach and associate head coach under Locksley, who was hired to replace DJ Durkin.

Locksley was part of the Alabama coaching staff for the past three seasons, including 2018 when he served as offensive coordinator.

Jones got to know Locksley while tackling an unconventional role. As analyst, Jones helped other Alabama coaches this season, but he could not directly coach the players. The 50-year-old Jones landed with the Tide after he served as the head coach at the University of Tennessee from 2013 to 2017. During his five seasons with the Volunteers, he went 34-27 and won all three bowl games the team played in.

Before his time at Tennessee, Jones was the head coach at Central Michigan University and the University of Cincinnati.

As a major college head coach, Jones owns an 84-54 record.

Meanwhile, Locksley struggled as the head coach at New Mexico from 2009 to 2011, going just 2-26. He also went 1-5 as the interim head coach at Maryland in 2015.

Locksley and Jones will join forces with the Terrapins next season in hopes of bouncing back from a 5-7 campaign that was marred by allegations of a toxic coaching culture.

Maryland reached a bowl game in 2016 but hasn't posted a winning record since it went 7-6 in 2014, and it hasn't won more than seven games in a season since it went 9-4 in 2010.