2019 NBA Draft Big Board: Ranking the Top 50 Prospects Right NowDecember 13, 2018
2019 NBA Draft Big Board: Ranking the Top 50 Prospects Right Now
The projected top two picks in the 2019 NBA draft have already separated themselves from the pack, but the rest of the field appears wide-open.
Many of the expected one-and-done freshmen have given scouts serious questions to think about. Luckily, a number of sophomores have taken a leap to help strengthen the draft in the Nos. 3-14 range.
Still, excluding the top two spots, nobody has locked down a certain area on the draft board. That means there's room for almost everyone to improve their stock and move up the board over the next few months.
Nos. 50-41
50. Jordan Poole (Michigan, SG, Sophomore)
Poole has suddenly found a rhythm with 17 three-point makes over Michigan's last five games. He's a confident shot-maker and often a tough shot-taker, but he's executed some quick slashes to the basket and flashed some signs of improved playmaking. Consistency will determine whether he'll be ready to sell NBA teams on his scoring prowess by June.
49. Isaiah Joe (Arkansas, SG, Freshman)
Joe has a chance to shoot his way into the NBA draft picture, having already hit 33 threes through eight games. His shot preparation and smooth delivery have been persuasive, and though he isn't a bouncy athlete, his 2.3 steals per 40 minutes are comforting. Joe has made only 11 two-pointers all season, however. He'll need to continue burying threes at a high rate to generate support as a potential specialist.
48. Dylan Windler (Belmont, SF, Senior)
With three 30-plus-point games already, Windler is making a push into the second-round conversation with his shot-making and off-ball scoring. He'd have to overcome serious physical and athletic limitations for his success to carry over, and Belmont doesn't face many quality opponents. But Windler's production and scoring versatility for a 6'7" forward are worth thinking about when making a pick in the 40s and 50s.
47. Ky Bowman (Boston College, PG, Junior)
Since pouring 38 points on Wyoming, Bowman has struggled with his jumper, missing 16 of 19 three-point attempts over Boston College's last four games. His shooting should come back around eventually, and when it does, Bowman could be good for additional explosive scoring outputs. Teams can forget about developing him into a lead playmaker, though. Instead, he'll be worth drafting for his ability to get his own shot, catch fire and break down defenses.
46. Charles Bassey (Western Kentucky, C, Freshman)
There isn't anything flashy or overly attractive about Bassey. Twenty-eight of his 46 made field goals have come off cuts, offensive rebounds or in transition. And while he's spent most of his time in the post, he's only 10-of-24 there, showing fairly basic hooks. Bassey possesses NBA tools that suggest he can compete physically for inside baskets and rebounds at the next level. But a non-switchy defender who isn't a skilled scorer will only draw so much interest.
45. Charles Matthews (Michigan State, SF, Senior)
Matthews has starred in his supporting role for Michigan at different points of the season. He'd still benefit from a more threatening three-ball (11-of-36), particularly for a non-playmaker. He'll draw second-round looks for his 6'6" wing size and athleticism, slashing, mid-range scoring and tough perimeter defense.
44. Eric Paschall (Villanova, SF/PF, Senior)
Paschall hasn't made a big enough jump offensively to secure a first-round grade. He'll still draw looks for his advantageous mix of strength, athleticism and quickness, plus a shooting stroke that shows potential (1.5 threes per game) and the ability to attack closeouts. But at 22 years old, his margin for error isn't great. He'll need to emerge as a more consistent scoring force to boost his stock before the draft.
43. Devon Dotson (Kansas, PG, Freshman)
Dotson has earned praise for his maturity by running Kansas' offense, moving the ball and capitalizing when the defense gives him an opening. There isn't obvious upside to unlock based on his light frame, lack of explosion and early shooting numbers (6-of-15 from three). But NBA teams could eventually see value in Dotson's ability to break down defenses and contain dribble penetration. He'd likely need two years at Kansas to strengthen his scoring and playmaking for first-round consideration.
42. Killian Tillie (Gonzaga, PF, Junior)
Tillie should be returning over the next few weeks from ankle surgery, just in time for Gonzaga to try to run the table during conference play. With NBA eyes on the Bulldogs every night, Tillie will have a chance to restore his draft stock by knocking down threes and switching defensively. Becoming a tougher cover inside the arc, where his lack of athleticism shows, would help push him up draft boards.
41. Isaiah Roby (Nebraska, PF, Junior)
NBA teams should be willing to overlook Roby's lack of offensive development and production to an extent. At 6'8" and 230 pounds, he'd be one of the draft's most explosive leapers, one whose springs and timing translate to 2.3 blocks and 2.3 steals per 40 minutes. His projected ceiling drops every season he fails to show improvement with his jumper and shot-creation. But Roby has the chance to convince teams he can make an impact just by tapping into his special athleticism.
Nos. 40-31
40. Quentin Grimes (Kansas, SG, Freshman)
The arrow is pointing down for Grimes, who's shooting 42.9 percent inside the arc, struggling to finish in crowds or create good looks for himself. He'll remain relevant for his 6'5", 210-pound frame and shot-making ability, but at this stage, he isn't advanced enough in any one area to convince teams he's a one-and-done first-rounder.
39. Grant Williams (Tennessee, PF, Junior)
Lacking size, athleticism and high-level scoring ability, Williams is an out-of-the-box prospect, but one whose toughness and versatility are becoming too compelling to ignore. He was key in Tennessee's upset over Gonzaga, finishing with 16 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. The post has always been Williams' office, but he's started six of 13 from three this year. He also ranks in the 98th percentile out of spot-ups, where he's now showing the ability to stop and pop (he's 4-of-5 on off-the-dribble jumpers). He's also gone from 8.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per 40 minutes to 11.7 and 5.8, respectively. Obvious upside isn't visible under the scouting lens, but role-player potential suddenly is.
38. Goga Bitadze (Georgia, C, 1999)
Bitadze drew looks but not enough interest in 2017-18. He's now third in the Adriatic League in scoring (19.9 points) and first in blocks (2.5) while shooting 59.3 percent. There isn't anything unique about his game, but at 6'11" and 246 pounds, he's light on his feet and has soft hands around the basket. Between his size, mobility and dominance overseas, he's put himself back on the second-round radar for his potential to add big-man depth.
37. Darius Bazley (USA, SF/PF, 2000)
Having skipped college and the G League, Bazley will remain quiet until May, when he'll have to sell teams in workouts. No team in the first round was willing to touch Mitchell Robinson last year when he pulled the same move. Bazley possesses an interesting mix of 6'9" size and perimeter skill, but without much to go off from a scouting perspective, he becomes more a hit-or-miss flier worth gambling on in the 30s or 40s.
36. Carsen Edwards (Purdue, SG, Junior)
Edwards must convince NBA teams he's an outlier capable of succeeding in the pros despite being a 6'1" 2-guard. His 40-point effort against Texas should help. Edwards compensates for his lack of size and bounce with the ability to create off nifty handles and footwork and make contested dribble jumpers. Early in the second round, it's worth finding out if Edwards' scoring ability can translate the way it did for Lou Williams.
35. Louis King (Oregon, SF, Freshman)
King scored 11 points (3-of-4 from three) against Omaha during his debut Saturday following his recovery from a torn meniscus. Listed at 6'9", he stands out for his positional size and perimeter scoring, which he'll look to continue showcasing during Pac-12 play. He's a potential riser to monitor, depending on how efficiently he can continue making shots.
34. Naz Reid (LSU, PF, Freshman)
Reid's defensive struggles and lack of urgency cast a cloud over his offensive upside. At 6'10" and 240 pounds, he's making 1.1 threes per game while occasionally flashing glimpses of ball-handling and speciality shot-making. But despite his monster physical tools, he averages only 2.3 free-throw attempts, 4.9 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 23.0 minutes.
33. Simi Shittu (Vanderbilt, PF, Freshman)
Shooting 54.8 percent at the rim while finishing five of eight games without a block, Shittu is still looking to gain back explosiveness in his surgically repaired knee. He's also 0-of-8 from three and is shooting 65.9 percent from the free-throw line. But he's averaging 15.9 points on 56.3 percent shooting, showing the ability to make plays off the dribble and score around the key. Maximizing his draft stock would likely mean taking multiple years in college. Between his physical tools (6'10", 240 lbs), playmaking potential and room to improve his skills, he'll continue to be a draw for NBA scouts.
32. Admiral Schofield (Tennessee, SG/SF, Junior)
Schofield erupted against the nation's No. 1 team, sinking Gonzaga with 30 points on six three-point makes. His shot-making ability has reached a new level, with Schofield having made at least two triples in each of Tennessee's last five games. He isn't overly elusive off the dribble, and he's only shooting 48.1 percent at the rim. But at 6'6" and 241 pounds, Schofield should draw looks for his strong physical tools and shooting, particularly if he continues at his current rate (2.4 threes per game on 41.3 percent shooting).
31. Ignas Brazdeikis (Michigan, SF, Freshman)
Averaging 17.0 points for undefeated Michigan, Brazdeikas has been an early surprise, impressing with his ball-handling, shot-making and toughness. Buying in will mean having to overlook his athletic limitations for a forward. He lacks quickness, but teams could feel comfortable with the 6'7", 215-pound Brazdeikis at the 4, where he can stretch the floor (12-of-31 from deep) or face up and attack off the dribble. He ranks in the 95th percentile in spot-ups, having made nine of 20 non-dribble jumpers, two of five pull-ups, two of three runners and seven of nine takes to the basket.
Nos. 30-21
30. Shamorie Ponds (St. John's, PG, Junior)
Ponds has taken a step forward with his shot-making (16-of-46 from deep), decision-making (9.7 turnover percentage) and leadership, guiding St. John's to a 9-0 start. He's a scorer, not a passer, which can be worrisome for a 6'1", 175-pound guard. But Ponds' knack for catching fire by drilling tough pull-ups and runners, often in bunches, creates intriguing offensive-spark potential.
29. KZ Okpala (Stanford, SF, Sophomore)
Freshman flashes have turned into 17.0 points per game for Okpala, whose talent is easy to identify due to his 6'9" size and face-up ball skills. He'll keep moving up boards if his early three-point success (10-of-21) holds up. Okpala has improved his ability to work off the dribble, and his shot-making is on the rise. Scouts will remain focused on the flinging motion to his jump shot. He's only made one pull-up on the season.
28. Jalen Smith (Maryland, PF/C, Freshman)
Smith hasn't been consistent or dominant in any area, leading to questions about whether he's a one-and-done NBA prospect. His 6'10" size, shooting potential, post game, nose for the ball and mobility still hint at long-term potential. He'll look to build off Tuesday night's 20-point effort against Loyola. Eyes will continue to focus on Smith's jump-shooting (4-of-18 from deep), which is his swing skill.
27. Jalen McDaniels (San Diego State, PF, Sophomore)
McDaniels hit the 20-point mark Saturday for the second time this season. He's improved his scoring skills inside 17 feet, including his face-up footwork and touch around the key. But his shooting is still behind (5-of-20 from deep), and he lacks physicality inside. McDaniels' defensive versatility could buy him time with his offensive development, however. He's quick and switchable.
26. Talen Horton-Tucker (Iowa State, SG/SF, Freshman)
A pair of 26-point efforts in November propelled Horton-Tucker into the 2019 draft discussion. Despite his 6'4", 238 pound size, which is atypical for an NBA guard or wing, he's flashed quickness off the dribble and on defense (1.9 steals per game), and he's making 1.6 threes per game. Shooting 53.1 percent at the rim, Horton does lack vertical explosion, however, and he's missed all seven of his mid-range jump shots.
25. Ty Jerome (Virginia, SG, Junior)
NBA teams could see value in the Nos. 20-40 range with Jerome the way the Philadelphia 76ers saw a role player in Landry Shamet. Shooting 52.2 percent off screens and 52.6 percent out of spot-ups, Jerome has developed into a reliable shooter and decision-maker (36 assists, 12 turnovers). He guards the perimeter for KenPom.com's No. 4 defense. He lacks speed and athleticism, limiting his upside and draft ceiling. But the right team could view Jerome as bench depth, able to help a second unit with his shot-making, ball-moving and defense.
24. Jaylen Hoard (Wake Forest, SF/PF, Freshman)
Hoard has been productive, averaging 15.5 points and 8.3 rebounds on 49.5 percent shooting. Lacking strength around the basket and a three-ball, the question is figuring out what aspects of his game will translate. But at 6'8", he's scoring in a variety of ways, facing the basket off improvisation in the mid-range and paint. Improving his three-ball (3-of-15) will be key for his draft stock and NBA fit.
23. Coby White (North Carolina, PG/SG, Freshman)
The NBA scouting lens approves of White's 6'5" size for a ball-handler, transition passing and shooting. His lack of explosion and strength could be problematic and hurt his finishing at the rim and playmaking potential. But White has become an intriguing prospect for his confident shot-making (2.3 threes per game on 41.9 percent shooting) off the catch and dribble, plus enough setup ability to spend time at point guard.
22. Tre Jones (Duke, PG, Freshman)
Without significant athleticism or speed, Jones never popped as an obvious NBA point guard throughout high school. At Duke, he's building a case for himself with his mature decision-making, on-ball defensive pressure and enough flashes of offense to still pose a threat. Since 2007, only Monte Morris and Fred VanVleet have finished a season averaging more than 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals and fewer than 1.5 turnovers per game. Jones will have a chance as a freshman (5.6 assists, 1.2 TOs, 1.8 steals). He lacks scoring firepower, explosion and upside, but some team in the teens or 20s is bound to see him as a serviceable backup contributing on a rookie contract.
21. PJ Washington (Kentucky, PF, Sophomore)
Individually, Washington came out a winner from Kentucky's loss to Seton Hall. His 29 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and four blocks served as a reminder of his blossoming inside-out versatility. He's now made eight threes through nine games after making five in 37 games last year. And he's nearly doubled his rebounding rate from 11.6 percent to 21.5 percent. Washington needs to become more aggressive and consistent to solidify his status as a first-round prospect, but his improved shooting and mobility have helped reignite his stock after an unconvincing freshman year.
Nos. 20-15
20. Rui Hachimura (Gonzaga, PF, Junior)
Hachimura has taken a sizable step forward, emerging as Gonzaga's go-to scorer with at least 17 points in every game. He's had the most success out of the post (1.08 points per possession, 83rd percentile) and shooting near the foul line off the catch or dribble (he's 12-of-18 within 17 feet and 7-of-11 on off-the-dribble jumpers). And he's made seven of 15 threes, a development scouts will continue following closely. There are still concerns about how his game translates. Will Hachimura's line-drive shot reach from the NBA's three-point line? And are those short jumpers going to be available at the next level? He isn't a dominant rebounder or clear plus defender, either. Questions about fit, feel and shooting exist, though Hachimura's tools, quickness and production should be enough for some top-20 team to buy in.
19. Daniel Gafford (Arkansas, C, Sophomore)
Gafford has become more of a focal point of Arkansas' offense, and he's capitalized on the extra touches, averaging 18.5 points on 10.9 shots per game. He's still limited to basic low-post moves while shooting 60.4 percent from the line. But Gafford's appeal stems from his finishing ability and shot-blocking.
18. Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Virginia Tech, SG, Sophomore)
Limited last year as a creator, Alexander-Walker has suddenly evolved into one of the nation's top pick-and-roll ball-handlers, averaging 1.23 points per possession, ranking in the 95th percentile. He's more than doubled his assist rate (22.8 percent) from a year ago, and he continues to shoot with accuracy, making 46.2 percent of his 4.3 three-point attempts per game. He isn't an explosive athlete, raising questions over his ability to blow by or finish around the rim in the NBA. Virginia Tech's schedule has been on the lighter side as well, though if Alexander-Walker continues to score efficiently and consistently add secondary playmaking throughout conference play, first-round interest should follow the 6'5" guard.
17. Brandon Clarke (Gonzaga, PF/C, Junior)
Shooting 71.4 percent with per-40 minute averages of 5.0 blocks and 2.1 steals, Clarke has put himself on the draft radar thanks to his exciting athleticism and spectacular defensive activity. He's an off-ball weapon in the mold of Jordan Bell who's fueled by quickness, motor and bounce. But Clarke has also seen at least 15 possessions out of the post, as a pick-and-roll man and spot-up player, and he ranks in the 94th percentile or better in each category.
16. Jaxson Hayes (Texas, C, Freshman)
Hayes should be soaring up boards with his size, mobility and high-level activity. He's now blocked three shots in five consecutive games. At 6'11" and 220 pounds, he flies around the floor with speed, balance and a nose for the ball. And though he's limited as a shot-creator and scorer, he's averaging 19.7 points per 40 minutes while shooting 69.8 percent. Hayes has used his size, hands and timing to convert 13 of 14 pick-and-rolls to the basket. He's become an everyday impact player without any real polish to his game. For a 19-year-old with NBA-caliber tools and athleticism, plus enormous room to improve skill-wise, Hayes is suddenly an obvious first-round name.
15. Luguentz Dort (Arizona State, SG, Freshman)
Dort helped validate his hot start by scoring 24 points against a tough, veteran Nevada team. He's now averaging 22.0 points on the season, drawing attention with his NBA body, athleticism and shot-making (16-of-47 from deep). He's fearless, sometimes to a fault, particularly as a driver. Dort puts constant pressure on the basket, although he'll often attack without a plan, trying to rely too heavily on his strength and acrobatics (he's shooting 48.1 percent at the rim and has made only two runners all season). His 26 turnovers to 18 assists also highlight iffy playmaking acumen. Dort's mix of power and quickness, shooting potential, toughness and production have still helped create a convincing case, as he just needs fine-tuning.
14. Jontay Porter (Missouri, C, Sophomore)
Out with a torn ACL, Jontay Porter will use last season's flashes to sell NBA teams in 2019, assuming he deems it too risky to put off the draft for another year.
Those flashes should be enough to draw mid-first-round looks as long as the medical reports hint at a full recovery.
Porter, who just turned 19 in mid-November, generated NBA interest as a freshman by making 40 threes in 33 games while blocking 1.7 shots in 24.5 minutes.
He'd presumably need a season in the G League to improve his body and conditioning. Even before his knee injury, Porter registered the highest body fat percentage at the NBA combine, finished with the slowest three-quarter sprint and tied for the lowest max vertical.
13. Romeo Langford (Indiana, SG, Freshman)
Except for a 3-of-15 outing against Duke, Romeo Langford has been consistent, averaging 18.2 points while shooting at least 50 percent in seven of 10 games.
He's been an effective dual threat out of pick-and-rolls, having generated 44 points on 33 possessions. And he's impressed with one-on-one moves in the mid-range, as Langford has converted 48.5 percent of his two-point jumpers.
His offensive delivery is visibly smooth, which helps distract from the idea that he isn't particularly explosive or comfortable from downtown. Langford can't always turn the corner, and he's been short on his long-range shots, missing 29 of his first 38 three-point attempts.
12. Sekou Doumbouya (France, PF, 2000)
Having only hit the 20-minute mark twice all season, Sekou Doumbouya won't break free from the project label before the draft.
If the soon-to-be 18-year-old declares, he'll sell teams strictly on his potential, which is fueled by his strong physical tools and the occasional flashes in Eurocup and the Jeep Elite, France's top division.
Teams will see enticing defensive upside and versatility with Doumbouya, who has the size (6'9", 230 lbs), length and foot speed to guard inside and out. And though he's still raw offensively, he's hit eight threes this season, demonstrating open shot-making ability and occasionally enough of a handle to face up and dribble.
He's averaging only 5.1 points, which will likely make it difficult for a team to feel comfortable drafting him within the top 10. He'll likely earn a late-lottery or mid-first-round grade for 2019.
11. Keldon Johnson (Kentucky, SG, Freshman)
Keldon Johnson is averaging 15.4 points, relying mostly on his athleticism and motor.
Kentucky's leading scorer is generating 30.6 percent of his offense from the spot-up position, where he's attacking closeouts and finishing runners (6-of-9) and drives to the basket (5-of-8).
However, he's only eight of 25 from three, and one of those makes came from half court to send Kentucky into overtime Saturday against Seton Hall.
Skill-wise, Johnson isn't the sharpest in terms of creating his own shot, playmaking or shooting. But he's agile and forceful attacking downhill, and he's flashed enough shot-making potential when set.
Teams should buy into his tools, burst, production and energy and bet on his handle and jump shot to improve.
10. Darius Garland (Vanderbilt, PG, Freshman)
A torn meniscus won't sink Darius Garland's draft stock, particularly after he averaged 16.2 points while shooting 11-of-23 from deep in five games before he went down. He'll benefit from a weaker draft field as well, plus the lengthy list of players who've fully recovered from the same short-term injury.
His playmaking remains a question mark, but Garland demonstrates enough creativity off the dribble and has convincing perimeter scoring with his pull-up and catch-and-shoot jumper.
He does have trouble finishing in the paint without explosive jets. Still, his tools, ball-handling and shot-making remain convincing under the scouting lens. Assuming he's prepared to work out for teams in May and June, Garland seems like a safe bet to go somewhere in the late lottery to mid-first round.
9. Nassir Little (North Carolina, SF/PF, Freshman)
Playing only 19.8 minutes per game, Nassir Little hasn't been given the same opportunity as the country's other premier freshmen. It isn't all on UNC head coach Roy Williams, though.
Little hasn't looked sharp in terms of creating offense or defending. He's relied mostly on his strong tools and athleticism, with 24 of his 42 field goals coming off transition or putbacks. He's finished without an assist in seven of nine games, and he's looked too beatable around the perimeter.
On the other hand, Little is averaging 24.3 points per 40 minutes on 53.2 percent shooting. And that's without a great deal of skill, though he has flashed some scoring ability with hard drives and dribble jumpers (6-of-12).
Little has a solid foundation to build off given his 220-pound frame, athleticism and face-up game. His role is bound to increase during conference play, when he should start seeing more minutes at power forward.
But he's fallen into the next tier on our board based on where he's at as a shooter (5-of-19 from deep), creator and perimeter defender.
8. Jarrett Culver (Texas Tech, SG, Sophomore)
Jarrett Culver has embraced this year's heavier workload, as he's now leading Texas Tech with 18.3 points per game (up from 11.2) on 52.0 percent shooting.
He's become tougher to contain off the dribble. Culver is a combined 19 of 34 between pick-and-roll and isolation possessions. Last year, he was 17 of 57.
He's raised his pull-up percentage from 21.2 percent to 39.3 percent while doubling his assist rate to 29.2 percent (5.8 per 40).
A tough defender making 42.3 percent of his threes, Culver has a three-and-D package, but the growth he's shown with his scoring and playmaking is what launches him into this year's top-10 mix.
7. De'Andre Hunter (Virginia, SF/PF, Sophomore)
De'Andre Hunter, who's Virginia's leading scorer over Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome, returned to school sharper offensively.
He's shooting 61.2 percent inside the arc, 45.5 percent behind it and 80.0 percent from the free-throw line. Hunter still remains relatively limited as a shot-creator, but he's strengthened his role-player skills, particularly as a shooter and straight-line driver.
Hunter's defense continues to be a major selling point as well, with his versatility to guard both forward spots and effectively close out on shooters. Opponents have converted five of 20 field-goal attempts against him out of spot-ups, and they've made only six of 31 jumpers over him.
His game doesn't scream upside, but Hunter is starting to feel like a high-floor prospect thanks to his NBA tools, improving shooting, statistical efficiency and defensive outlook.
6. Ja Morant (Murray State, PG, Sophomore)
Ja Morant has justified the preseason breakout predictions, averaging 24.2 points, 8.2 assists and 7.3 rebounds through six games.
Given Murray State's remaining schedule, Morant figures to finish the season with extreme volume production. When coupled with his explosive athleticism, that should make for an enticing package to sell NBA teams.
They'll be drawn to his quickness off the dribble and ability to create easy scoring chances by beating defenses in transition or breaking them down in the half court.
The obvious questions to ask concern his shooting—whether it will improve, and if not, how will it affect his offense and value. His numbers are better early, but outside of a 6-of-12 three-point performance against Missouri State, he's a combined 4-of-18 during the other five games.
He's also averaging 5.7 turnovers, a result of a heavy workload but also some wild decision-making. Still, his jump-shot development will be the X-factor that determines his final draft stock and level of NBA success.
Expect eyeballs across the NBA to have December 22 highlighted. Morant will face Auburn's dynamic backcourt of Bryce Brown and Jared Harper.
5. Cam Reddish (Duke, SF, Freshman)
Third in Duke's pecking order behind the projected top two picks, Cam Reddish isn't set up for consistent production. He doesn't receive a pass for shooting 43.5 percent inside the arc, however.
He will have wiggle room with scouts, as he's an athletic 6'8" wing who's drilling 2.7 threes per game. He's averaging 24.2 points and 4.5 triples per 40 minutes.
Reddish's mix of tools, shooting and potential as a secondary ball-handler—plus serious production for a teenager forced into an unfamiliar role—will help keep interest alive from top-10 teams in spite of his inefficiency.
But he has struggled off the ball (22nd percentile on spot-ups), particularly as a driver, missing nine of his 11 drives to the basket out of spot-up situations. His inability to convert in crowds has been troublesome.
When his jumper isn't falling, he's been a non-factor. Over Duke's last two games, Reddish is 1-of-14 from behind the arc with 15 points in 66 minutes.
4. Bol Bol (Oregon, C, Freshman)
Bol Bol continues to create mixed feelings on his NBA outlook with special flashes of skill and uninspiring sequences of poor defensive effort and awareness.
He's averaging 21.1 points on 55.1 percent shooting, regularly pulling off moves rarely executed by 7-footers.
Bol still works mostly from the post, where he's averaging 1.05 points per possession (80th percentile). He's shown the ability to score over the shoulder or separate into coordinated fallaways.
His three-point shooting (11-of-22) has been the most exciting development, along with his ability to put the ball down and get a balanced look off the dribble.
His 2.5 blocks per game have been somewhat deceiving, however. Bol gives up ground around the basket, isn't always in position and struggles to close out around the perimeter. Oregon gave up 89 points in a loss to Texas Southern before losing to Houston last week.
Heading into the draft, he'll have the upside label going for him, but he'll also have a caution sign. He remains the most polarizing prospect in this year's class.
3. Kevin Porter Jr. (USC, SG, Freshman)
A sprained ankle has kept Kevin Porter Jr. quiet for the past few weeks, though his first five games were convincing enough.
With an NBA physical profile and exciting athleticism, the 6'6" 2-guard demonstrated high-level shot-creating, using advanced moves to separate into dribble jumpers that fall in his shot-making wheelhouse.
He's shooting 53.8 percent from the floor, and that's without USC running many plays for him. He's had to work for his own offense, and he's managed to generate it with impressive efficiency early on.
Porter does take tough, contested shots, and his shooting isn't likely to remain consistent, particularly given his shot selection. He may have trouble making a positive impact during games when his jump shot is off.
But in a draft lacking star power outside of Duke's freshman class, Porter's can't-miss talent and scoring potential could be top-five worthy by June.
2. RJ Barrett (Duke, SF, Freshman)
Though RJ Barrett has been replaced at No. 1 (since starting there in October), he's developed a strong grip on the No. 2 spot. Through 10 games, he's averaging 24.2 points on 47.9 percent shooting and 4.2 assists.
He's dominating weaker competition, most recently combining for 57 points against Yale and Hartford after totaling 26 points in only 17 minutes against Stetson.
A special transition player, Barrett continues to earn himself easy baskets before defenses get set, tapping into his handle and standout scoring instincts attacking the rim. He's also making 2.2 threes per game, looking comfortable in catch-and-shoot situations beyond 20 feet.
And since taking heat for his late shot selection during Duke's loss to Gonzaga, Barrett has made an effort to involve teammates, racking up 18 assists over his last four games.
He still leans heavily on fast breaks, acrobatic finishes and rhythm jump shots. And his 63.3 percent free-throw mark, plus a weaker pull-up game (30.4 percent on two-point jumpers, per Hoop-Math.com), raise questions about his shooting.
But for a competitive 6'7" athlete, his scoring knack remains compelling.
1. Zion Williamson (Duke, PF/C, Freshman)
It took one game for Zion Williamson to grab the No. 1 spot, and signs point to him holding it throughout the season and draft process.
His mix of power, quickness, explosiveness and budding skill is too unique to ignore. But the fact that it's translating to 31.0 points on 66.1 percent shooting, 13.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per 40 minutes helps create an ironclad draft case backed by elite production and efficiency.
While Williamson makes most of his noise finishing above the rim, he's also a combined 21-of-29 on post-ups, isolation and pick-and-rolls (ball-handling).
For the analytics crowd, he leads the country in player efficiency rating and box plus-minus. His absurd defensive playmaking stats strengthen his case for the No. 1 overall pick even further.
Outside shooting has been a weakness, but Williamson appears to be a rare talent capable of dominating without needing a jumper.
Stats courtesy of Synergy Sports, Basketball-Reference.com and Hoop-Math.com.