2019 NBA Draft Big Board: Ranking the Top 50 Prospects Right Now

40. Quentin Grimes (Kansas, SG, Freshman)

The arrow is pointing down for Grimes, who's shooting 42.9 percent inside the arc, struggling to finish in crowds or create good looks for himself. He'll remain relevant for his 6'5", 210-pound frame and shot-making ability, but at this stage, he isn't advanced enough in any one area to convince teams he's a one-and-done first-rounder.

39. Grant Williams (Tennessee, PF, Junior)

Lacking size, athleticism and high-level scoring ability, Williams is an out-of-the-box prospect, but one whose toughness and versatility are becoming too compelling to ignore. He was key in Tennessee's upset over Gonzaga, finishing with 16 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. The post has always been Williams' office, but he's started six of 13 from three this year. He also ranks in the 98th percentile out of spot-ups, where he's now showing the ability to stop and pop (he's 4-of-5 on off-the-dribble jumpers). He's also gone from 8.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per 40 minutes to 11.7 and 5.8, respectively. Obvious upside isn't visible under the scouting lens, but role-player potential suddenly is.

38. Goga Bitadze (Georgia, C, 1999)

Bitadze drew looks but not enough interest in 2017-18. He's now third in the Adriatic League in scoring (19.9 points) and first in blocks (2.5) while shooting 59.3 percent. There isn't anything unique about his game, but at 6'11" and 246 pounds, he's light on his feet and has soft hands around the basket. Between his size, mobility and dominance overseas, he's put himself back on the second-round radar for his potential to add big-man depth.

37. Darius Bazley (USA, SF/PF, 2000)

Having skipped college and the G League, Bazley will remain quiet until May, when he'll have to sell teams in workouts. No team in the first round was willing to touch Mitchell Robinson last year when he pulled the same move. Bazley possesses an interesting mix of 6'9" size and perimeter skill, but without much to go off from a scouting perspective, he becomes more a hit-or-miss flier worth gambling on in the 30s or 40s.

36. Carsen Edwards (Purdue, SG, Junior)

Edwards must convince NBA teams he's an outlier capable of succeeding in the pros despite being a 6'1" 2-guard. His 40-point effort against Texas should help. Edwards compensates for his lack of size and bounce with the ability to create off nifty handles and footwork and make contested dribble jumpers. Early in the second round, it's worth finding out if Edwards' scoring ability can translate the way it did for Lou Williams.

35. Louis King (Oregon, SF, Freshman)

King scored 11 points (3-of-4 from three) against Omaha during his debut Saturday following his recovery from a torn meniscus. Listed at 6'9", he stands out for his positional size and perimeter scoring, which he'll look to continue showcasing during Pac-12 play. He's a potential riser to monitor, depending on how efficiently he can continue making shots.

34. Naz Reid (LSU, PF, Freshman)

Reid's defensive struggles and lack of urgency cast a cloud over his offensive upside. At 6'10" and 240 pounds, he's making 1.1 threes per game while occasionally flashing glimpses of ball-handling and speciality shot-making. But despite his monster physical tools, he averages only 2.3 free-throw attempts, 4.9 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 23.0 minutes.

33. Simi Shittu (Vanderbilt, PF, Freshman)

Shooting 54.8 percent at the rim while finishing five of eight games without a block, Shittu is still looking to gain back explosiveness in his surgically repaired knee. He's also 0-of-8 from three and is shooting 65.9 percent from the free-throw line. But he's averaging 15.9 points on 56.3 percent shooting, showing the ability to make plays off the dribble and score around the key. Maximizing his draft stock would likely mean taking multiple years in college. Between his physical tools (6'10", 240 lbs), playmaking potential and room to improve his skills, he'll continue to be a draw for NBA scouts.

32. Admiral Schofield (Tennessee, SG/SF, Junior)

Schofield erupted against the nation's No. 1 team, sinking Gonzaga with 30 points on six three-point makes. His shot-making ability has reached a new level, with Schofield having made at least two triples in each of Tennessee's last five games. He isn't overly elusive off the dribble, and he's only shooting 48.1 percent at the rim. But at 6'6" and 241 pounds, Schofield should draw looks for his strong physical tools and shooting, particularly if he continues at his current rate (2.4 threes per game on 41.3 percent shooting).

31. Ignas Brazdeikis (Michigan, SF, Freshman)

Averaging 17.0 points for undefeated Michigan, Brazdeikas has been an early surprise, impressing with his ball-handling, shot-making and toughness. Buying in will mean having to overlook his athletic limitations for a forward. He lacks quickness, but teams could feel comfortable with the 6'7", 215-pound Brazdeikis at the 4, where he can stretch the floor (12-of-31 from deep) or face up and attack off the dribble. He ranks in the 95th percentile in spot-ups, having made nine of 20 non-dribble jumpers, two of five pull-ups, two of three runners and seven of nine takes to the basket.