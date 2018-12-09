No. 1 Gonzaga Upset by No. 7 Tennessee as Admiral Schofield Drops 30 Points

Darryl Webb/Associated Press

No. 1 Gonzaga suffered its first loss of the 2018-19 season as No. 7 Tennessee pulled off the 76-73 upset Sunday.

Admiral Schofield scored 30 points in the win for the Volunteers, including the game-winning three-pointer with 24 seconds remaining. He scored each of the team's final 11 points in the come-from-behind victory at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.

The neutral-court battle was the first of two games in the Air Force Reserve Jerry Colangelo Classic.

Gonzaga, which entered the day with an 9-0 record and has been the No. 1 team in the country since beating Duke last month, appeared set for another victory after pulling away late in the second half. The Bulldogs led 64-55 with six minutes remaining and plenty of momentum after a Brandon Clarke dunk.

However, the Volunteers fought back with 13 of the next 17 points to tie the game at 68.

Even with Grant Williams on the bench after fouling out, Schofield took over to lead Tennessee to a huge three-point victory:

Rui Hachimura had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds but couldn't convert, and Gonzaga fell short despite 21 points each from Hachimura and Clarke.

Williams finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds, but Schofield was the star of the game after shooting 6-of-10 from three-point range during a career day from the senior.