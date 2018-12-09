Video: Kenyan Drake Scores Game-Winning TD on Unreal Play to Stun Patriots

The Miami Dolphins shocked the New England Patriots 34-33 on Sunday thanks to a miracle play as time expired.

Down five points with seven seconds remaining, Ryan Tannehill threw the ball to Kenny Stills, who flipped it to DeVante Parker, who flipped it to Kenyan Drake. The running back ran the remaining yards for the 69-yard walk-off score.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was on the field for a possible Hail Mary throw, but he failed to make a tackle as the final defender for New England.

Though the Patriots had the chance to clinch the AFC East for the 10th straight year with a win, the Dolphins kept the division race alive with one of the biggest plays of the NFL season.

