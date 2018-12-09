Kareem Hunt Enters Alcohol, Anger Counseling

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt has reportedly "entered into counseling this week for alcohol and anger management," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

As Rapoport noted, Hunt is currently being investigated by the NFL for three different altercations, including being seen on surveillance video at a Cleveland hotel pushing and kicking a woman in February.

