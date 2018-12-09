Kareem Hunt Enters Alcohol, Anger Counseling

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2018

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt has reportedly "entered into counseling this week for alcohol and anger management," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

As Rapoport noted, Hunt is currently being investigated by the NFL for three different altercations, including being seen on surveillance video at a Cleveland hotel pushing and kicking a woman in February.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

