Luka Doncic Goes on Dazzling 11-0 Run by Himself, Drops 21 in Win vs. Rockets

Cooper Neill/Associated Press

Luka Doncic bolstered his Rookie of the Year resume in a big way Saturday night.

Fresh off a clutch 21-point outing versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, Doncic produced a matching 21-point effort that was capped off by a personal 11-0 run in the fourth quarter as he carried the Dallas Mavericks to a 107-104 win over the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center.

That dazzling spurt was punctuated by a step-back three over Rockets center Clint Capela with 57.8 seconds remaining in regulation.

"It was special," Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle said, according to ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon. "It's pretty clear that he's got a flair for the moment. He's unafraid. You don't see that every day."

The shot mirrored the step-back dagger Doncic hit Tuesday when he willed the Mavericks to a 111-102 win over the Blazers:

Doncic, 19, is now averaging a team-high 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from three.

According to Basketball Reference, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Alvan Adams and Grant Hill are the only other rookies in league history who have averaged at least 18 points, six boards, four dimes and a steal.