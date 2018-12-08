Bulls Suffer Worst Loss in Franchise History with 56-Point Defeat vs. Celtics

Bulls Suffer Worst Loss in Franchise History with 56-Point Defeat vs. CelticsDecember 9, 2018
The Chicago Bulls made a coaching change this week, but it apparently didn't solve many of their woes.
On Saturday, the Bulls fell to the Boston Celtics 133-77 at United Center as they suffered their worst loss in franchise history. Prior to that thumping, the Bulls' worst loss was a 53-point defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves in November 2001.
According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Celtics' margin of victory tied the largest in league history on the road:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
The Celtics defeated the Bulls 133-77, tied for the largest road win in NBA history. In 1986, the SuperSonics defeated the Rockets by 56 points (136-80).
As a team, the Bulls shot 38.3 percent from the field and 6-of-24 (25.0 percent) from three as just three of their players, Shaquille Harrison (20 points), Zach LaVine (11 points) and Cameron Payne (10 points), finished in double figures.
"That's not the standard of our program," head coach Jim Boylen said, per the team's official Twitter account. "... I thought we were a step slow on everything: mentally and physically."
In fact, the Bulls were so lackluster they were booed off the floor by their own fans:
"I'm disappointed," Boylen added. "I'm not discouraged but I'm disappointed."
The Celtics, meanwhile, shot 53.8 percent from the field and 51.2 percent from three thanks to the contributions of seven double-figure scorers. Jaylen Brown, now coming off the bench, led that crew with 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting.
The Celtics will aim for their sixth straight win Monday versus the New Orleans Pelicans, while the Bulls will hope to avoid a second straight loss Monday against the Sacramento Kings.
Bulls Lose in Stunning Fashion to Celtics