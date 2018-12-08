Alabama Players Upset After Tua Tagovailoa Loses Heisman Trophy to Kyler Murray

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

While most of the country was able to celebrate Oklahoma's Kyler Murray winning the 2018 Heisman Trophy on Saturday, a number of Alabama players didn't appreciate seeing their quarterback finish second in the voting.

Per Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press, Murray beat out Tua Tagovailoa for college football's top individual honor by 296 points (2,167 to 1,871).

After Murray was announced as the winner, Tagovailoa's teammates and coaches used Twitter to voice their displeasure with the result:

Former Alabama players also expressed their unhappiness (warning: contains sensitive language):

Tagovailoa appeared to be the Heisman favorite all season, but OddsShark had Murray moving ahead of the Crimson Tide sophomore for the first time after Oklahoma won the Big 12 Championship by defeating Texas last Saturday.

That same day, Tagovailoa had his worst performance of the year with 164 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. He also left in the fourth quarter because of an ankle injury that required surgery.

Murray had a statistical advantage over Tagovailoa with a higher completion percentage (70.9 to 67.7), 700 more passing yards (4,053 to 3,353) and three more touchdown passes (40 to 37). Tagovailoa posted his numbers in just 575 snaps, compared to 785 for Murray.

Despite the anger boiling over in Tuscaloosa tonight, Tagovailoa and Alabama will have a chance to get revenge against Murray and the Sooners when the two teams square off at the Orange Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal.