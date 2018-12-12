College Basketball Teams That Need to Sound the Early-Season Alarm

1 of 8

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Most of the teams on this list were borderline top-50 in the preseason, but they haven't been able to piece things together. They went from the NCAA tournament bubble to "need to turn it around in a hurry to have any hope of dancing."

But Kansas State was a fringe preseason candidate to win the tournament, and it no longer looks like a threat to reach the second weekend.

The Wildcats have been excellent on defense. In fact, aside from Michigan and Texas Tech, they have the highest adjusted defensive efficiency in the nation, thanks to outstanding defensive rebounding and a lot of forced turnovers.

Offense is a much different story, as there are long stretches of games in which Kansas State cannot buy a bucket.

In the season opener, the Wildcats scored just 25 points in the second half against a Kennesaw State defense that has allowed 88.3 points per game over its last four outings. In its second game (against Denver), KSU had 11 points 11 minutes into the matchup. A week after that, the Wildcats only had 15 points after 15 minutes against Penn.

And in Saturday's disappointing loss to Tulsa, there was a 10-minute span in which they only scored five points. They managed to lose a game in which they held an opponent to 47 points.

How are we supposed to take the Wildcats seriously as a Final Four contender? They are one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the country (28.2 percent), and they are just OK at converting from inside the arc. The senior backcourt tandem of Kamau Stokes (31.9 percent) and Barry Brown (39.8 percent) has been dreadful from the field.

Maybe we were duped. After all, this team went 0-7 against Kansas, Texas Tech and West Virginia last year and wasn't even a lock to reach the Big Dance until its overtime win over TCU in the Big 12 tourney. Even though almost the entire roster returned, had the Wildcats not reached the Elite Eight, they almost certainly would not have been ranked No. 12 in the preseason AP poll.

Nevertheless, this team is nowhere near what we were expecting.