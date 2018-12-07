Former NFL All-Pro LB Isiah Robertson Dies in Car Crash at Age 69

Nate Fine/Getty Images

Former NFL linebacker Isiah Robertson was killed in a car crash at the age of 69 on Thursday.

Per NFL.com's Austin Knoblauch, Robertson was driving a limousine in the rain near Dallas and was going around a curve at a high speed and came to a partial stop in the middle of a roadway.

"A truck struck the limo and pushed it into an oncoming traffic lane, where it was struck again by another vehicle," Lt. Lonny Haschel of the Texas Department of Public Safety told Knoblauch.

Robertson played 12 seasons in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills. He was the No. 10 overall pick by the Los Angeles Rams out of Southern in 1971.

Starting 12 of 14 games as a rookie, Robertson immediately established himself as a lynchpin of Los Angeles' defense. The Louisana native had four interceptions, was named to the Pro Bowl and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in his first season.

Robertson was named to the All-Pro first team in four consecutive seasons from 1973-76. He spent the final four years of his career with the Buffalo Bills from 1979-82 and was inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2017.