Former MLB Players Luis Valbuena, Jose Castillo Killed in Car Accident

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

Former MLB infielders Luis Valbuena and Jose Castillo died in a car accident Thursday, the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher reported.

A spokesperson for the Cardenales de Lara, Valbuena and Castillo's team in Venezuela, confirmed to Fletcher the two had died, and the team's official Twitter account announced the news early Friday morning.

According to Fletcher, Valbuena and Castillo played in a Venezuelan league game Thursday night. At some point after the game, they were both passengers in a car driven by teammate Carlos Rivero when the car hit a rock and veered off the road.

Valbuena played in the majors from 2008 to 2018, most recently appearing in 96 games for the Los Angeles Angels last season before the team released him in August. His best year came in 2016 when he batted .260 and slugged .459 while hitting 13 home runs and collecting 40 RBI for the Houston Astros.

Castillo debuted in MLB in 2004 and played four seasons for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He then split the 2008 campaign with the San Francisco Giants and Astros.