Odell Beckham Jr.: Giants Looking Forward to Playing Spoiler vs. Redskins

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The New York Giants' playoff hopes are all but over after they went 4-8 in their first 12 games.

However, Giants wideout Odell Beckham Jr. is determined to give his team's final four opponents a tough game before the season ends. That stretch starts with a Sunday contest against the 6-6 Washington Redskins, who are fighting for their playoff lives.

"At this point, we can only focus on Washington," Beckham told reporters Thursday. "There is no 'what if.' We're going out there to win. If our season is over, I'm making sure somebody else is coming home with us. That is the goal.

"The goal is to win all these games and see what happens, but if not, you have a tough game to play against us for the last four games."

The Giants' remaining regular-season contests are all against teams with legitimate playoff chances, so they could play spoiler in every outing.

Washington is a game back of the Dallas Cowboys for the NFC East and percentage points behind the Minnesota Vikings for a wild-card spot. The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts are each one game behind the Baltimore Ravens for the final AFC wild-card slot, while Dallas leads the NFC East at 7-5.

New York could pull off wins in any of those contests with the way the team has been playing. The Giants have gone 3-1 in their last four and would be 4-0 if not for a blown 19-3 second-quarter lead against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12.

For Sunday, OddsShark lists New York as 3.5-point favorites over Washington, in part because the Redskins have lost their top two quarterbacks to season-ending injuries. A win there would bring Washington fans bad memories of the team's 19-10 loss to the Giants in Week 17 of the 2016 season, which knocked the Redskins out of the playoff race.

As Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com notes, the Giants' playoff shot is less than 1 percent, per the ESPN Football Power Index. While miracles do happen, the Giants' best bet is to finish the season strong, knock some teams from the playoff race and look toward next year on a high note.