One Starter Every NFL Team Must Replace in 2019

0 of 32

Gail Burton/Associated Press

The No. 1 objective for NFL teams during the offseason is to improve their rosters by adding depth at shallow positions and acquiring starting-caliber talent to replace underperformers or fill vacant spots.

Starting with free agency in March, teams have the opportunity to acquire veterans, some of them at a premium price, to bolster weak areas. For general managers unwilling to spend cash on the open market, picking from a pool of 250-plus rookies on draft day could solve their roster issues. Don't forget undrafted talents.

Regardless of a team's short-term outlook, whether it's a methodical rebuild or an aggressive push for a Super Bowl run, there's at least one starting player who won't return in the same capacity or at all next year.

In the following scenarios, each club should release, trade, bench or allow one starter to walk in free agency. We'll highlight 32 players who shouldn't retain starting roles with their current teams. The list focuses on those who've made the most starts among teammates at their respective positions.