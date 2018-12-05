5-Star WR Garrett Wilson: Oklahoma, Notre Dame Tried to Steal Me from Ohio State

Source: 247Sports

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson has no plans to back out on his commitment to Ohio State after Urban Meyer announced he will retire as head coach following the Rose Bowl.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Wilson noted schools like Oklahoma and Notre Dame attempted to lure him away from Columbus.

"If Coach [Ryan] Day is going to be leading the team, then I'm going to be there right beside him," Wilson said.

Ryan Day was named as Meyer's successor at Ohio State. He's been with the program for two seasons as an offensive coordinator.

Wilson, who grew up around Columbus, gave the Buckeyes a verbal commitment in April:

This is great news for Ohio State because Wilson is regarded as one of the top prospects in the 2019 recruiting class. He's a 5-star talent and No. 16 overall player, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Given Wilson's high upside and raw potential, it's easy to see why the Sooners and Fighting Irish would attempt to steal him away.

Even though the Buckeyes finished behind Notre Dame and Oklahoma in the final College Football Playoff rankings, they can already claim a victory over both programs heading into 2019.