Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs are moneymakers with their new young quarterback, going 8-3-1 against the spread this season. The Baltimore Ravens, meanwhile, are 3-0 straight up and 2-1 ATS with their new young quarterback. Who's the better bet for Sunday afternoon's key AFC battle at Arrowhead?

NFL point spread: The Chiefs opened as 8.5-point favorites; the total was 53.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 34.1-17.9 Chiefs (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Ravens can cover the spread

The Ravens ride a three-game winning streak into this contest, after beating the Falcons in Atlanta last week 26-16. Baltimore drove its first possession of the game 75 yards to a touchdown, trailed the Falcons 10-7 in the second quarter but used a 19-0 run spanning the halves to take control on its way toward the outright victory as a three-point dog.

On the day the Ravens held a 26-16 edge in first downs, ran the ball for 207 yards, limited Atlanta to just 131 total yards, including just 34 on the ground, and dominated time of possession by a 40/20 tilt.

Baltimore has now out-gained and out-rushed each of its last three opponents, and by large margins. That stretch coincides with the insertion of rookie Lamar Jackson at quarterback, with whom the Ravens are averaging 28 points per game.

At 7-5 overall Baltimore trails Pittsburgh by just a half-game in the AFC North, and owns the No. 6 spot in the AFC playoff standings.

Why the Chiefs can cover the spread

The Chiefs bounced back from that wild loss to the Rams three weeks ago to beat the Raiders in Oakland last week 40-33. Kansas City drove its second possession of the game 65 yards to a touchdown, led 19-7 at the half, let the Raiders get within 33-30 midway through the fourth quarter but immediately drove 75 yards to an insurance touchdown and hung on from there.

On the day the Chiefs racked up 469 yards of total offense, including 174 on the ground, and won the turnover battle 3-1, creating a plus-16 points differential.

Kansas City has now out-gained and out-rushed each of its last four opponents. It's also hit the 40-point mark four times in its last seven games.

At 10-2 overall the Chiefs lead New England by one game in the battle for the best record in the AFC.

Smart betting pick

Kansas City owns the better offense but Baltimore owns the better defense. And in matchups like this the better defense is usually the better bet. Plus, the Chiefs are dealing with the loss of leading rusher Kareem Hunt. Smart money here rides the Ravens plus the points.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone under in six of the Ravens' last seven games on the road vs the Chiefs.

The total has gone under in nine of the Chiefs' last 10 games at home.

The total has gone under in seven of the Ravens' last 10 games.

The total has gone under in six of the Ravens' last seven games on the road vs the Chiefs.

The total has gone under in nine of the Chiefs' last 10 games at home.

The total has gone under in seven of the Ravens' last 10 games.