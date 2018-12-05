Packers Fire Winston Moss Following Tweet About Aaron Rodgers, Organization

Uncredited/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers parted ways with associate head coach Winston Moss on Tuesday.

Moss tweeted about his dismissal Tuesday night, writing, "The Packers have informed me that there letting me go. #thankstwitter!"

The firing came hours after Moss tweeted the following about finding a head coach who will hold quarterback Aaron Rodgers and others to a high standard:

Moss' dismissal came two days after the Packers fired head coach Mike McCarthy on the heels of a shocking home loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

According to the StarTribune, interim head coach Joe Philbin released a statement on Moss' firing: "We thank Winston for his contributions to the Packers over the past 13 years. We hope for the best for Winston and his family moving forward."

The 52-year-old Moss had been part of Green Bay's coaching staff since 2006 when he was hired as linebackers coach.

Moss previously coached with the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints, and he enjoyed an 11-year playing career as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Raiders and Seahawks.

Green Bay is 4-7-1 following the loss to Arizona, and it is in danger of missing the playoffs in two straight seasons for the first time during Rodgers' tenure as starting quarterback, which began in 2008.